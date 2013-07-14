Is a new ‘Predator’ movie on the way?

Interested in seeing a new entry in the “Predator” movie franchise? You may be in luck.
A new infrared image (embedded below) has been posted to the official Facebook page for the 2010 sequel “Predators” that teases a forthcoming project in the popular sci-fi/action series – but is it for a new film or something else? Though its meaning remains unclear, according to Comic Book Movie the image (overlaid with a well-known quote from the first movie) is an overhead shot of Petco Park near the San Diego Convention Center, indicating that an announcement will be made at this week’s Comic-Con.
“Predators” grossed over $120 million worldwide on a $40 million budget, and since its release producer Robert Rodriguez has repeatedly claimed that a sequel is in the works. Will the follow-up officially be unveiled at Fox’s Hall H panel on Saturday? Stay tuned…
Would you like to see a “Predators” sequel? Let us know in the comments.
Yes please, Predators was a decent movie and the team behind it did a really good job. Can’t wait for the new one.
>Interested in seeing a new entry in the “Predator” >movie franchise?
“Yes”, said nobody.
Yes, I would certainly be interested in a new Predators film.
I didn’t hate Predators. Some of the characters were a little cliche (or a lot) but overall it was a pretty badass little movie. Wouldn’t mind something else along those lines. My gut says its a full-on remake though.
I’m game, but they need a better script and director.
Might be nice to see Arnold make a small cameo or something. Predator is my all time favorite movie, i really hope they do something good
Put me in the “Predators was pretty damn good” camp. The inclusion of the super-Predators I thought was a tad superflouous, but I do like the idea of cracking open the Predator society a little (The big ones hunt the little ones). Still, it was surprisingly badass, had a cool ending and some neat twists.
yes please!
YES,YES,YES! PLEASE!
YES,YES,YES! PLEASE!
predators was ok. would of been better without all the references to the previous movies. hopefully theyve got them out of the way now and can just go ahead and make a decent standalone predators movie. not pg13 crap either.
Definitely YES!!! i thought AVP was good though. I think the public complain too much, of coz everyone has their own opinion. so there is no one movie that can satisfy everyone. (I thought Avatar was a damn stupid movie and hated every character in it, especially the stupid blue whiney girl). so I think yes, if the director or studio think they’ve got a gd script, then go for it.
yes,can’t get enough.
yes, can’t get enough.
Predators was a badass movie, I think a new predator movie would be cool. I don’t think it should be a sequel, just a new predator movie. I also think that arnold schwarzenegger should have some part to play on screen, a big part maby even the lead.
yes bring up another predator, sequal or remake doesnt matter, I just dont want it to be cheesy & cheapy, this time there should be details with the actions of how did the person or predator head or arm gets cut off & bring back real blood. more thermal. & danny trejo could’ve stayed in the movie longer & died better. if theres gonna be a sequal, please dont bring back the lame actor adrien brody u kiddin me? how about someone like karl urban or ice-T
really dude ice-T sucks A S S and adrien brody is actually way better how dumb our you and for carl urban I don’t mind love him in action flicks
I would love to see another Predator movie! It would be awesome if the weapon left by the Predator in AVPR was used by the US Military to make similar weapons and the Predators showed up on Earth for epic battle….throw in some Aliens and Terminators and make it a Superior Hunt!
I would like to see the US Colonial Marines in the Predators franchise.
Hell yea but show us more on the predators movements
Yes please can we shark atak predators home world?
Yes but not a Rodriguez fucking bad copy of the original. And please , this time ,predator use trees ….. Specialy …in the jungle ………. Robert please don t do it. Philip
Hell yes another predator movie keep them coming…u wont imagine how people i know love these films yes would love to see another. .best horror thriller alien movie
Hell yes please!
Yes Please been big fan of the movies and books.
why not bring back Arnold and danny glover and have them do it together one more time if Arnold is still doing terminator why not predator once more and if clint east wood Harrison ford and mel Gibson are still acting why not danny glover however they both killed the predator
I would love to see a part 2 to Predators.. Maybe this time when the drop boxes start falling from the sky there are 4 or 5 types of life forms and add aliens to the mix just for fun.