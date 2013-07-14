Is a new ‘Predator’ movie on the way?

Interested in seeing a new entry in the “Predator” movie franchise? You may be in luck.

A new infrared image (embedded below) has been posted to the official Facebook page for the 2010 sequel “Predators” that teases a forthcoming project in the popular sci-fi/action series – but is it for a new film or something else? Though its meaning remains unclear, according to Comic Book Movie the image (overlaid with a well-known quote from the first movie) is an overhead shot of Petco Park near the San Diego Convention Center, indicating that an announcement will be made at this week’s Comic-Con.

“Predators” grossed over $120 million worldwide on a $40 million budget, and since its release producer Robert Rodriguez has repeatedly claimed that a sequel is in the works. Will the follow-up officially be unveiled at Fox’s Hall H panel on Saturday? Stay tuned…

Would you like to see a “Predators” sequel? Let us know in the comments.
 

