Is Bianca Del Rio the Funniest Drag Queen Ever?

Happy 39th birthday to one of the funniest reality TV contestants of all time, “RuPaul's Drag Race” season six champ Bianca Del Rio. The queen has the no-nonsense attitude of Judge Judy, the stank side-eye of Marla Gibbs, and enough lightning-quick wit to zap the bourbon out of Dorothy Parker's hand.

With the possible exception of Bianca's runner-up Adore Delano, it's safe to say Bianca is the funniest queen in the show's history. While season four standout Willam was extremely clever, he lacked a certain empathy with his fellow players. Season two Carol Channing idolator Pandora Boxx was a pure joy, but her kookiness was more quaint than exhilarating. And season five winner Jinkx Monsoon had the comic chops, but her talents were reserved mostly for character roles. Bianca is all of the above, and she manages to be both savage and sympathetic with everything she says. A true queen with a truly queer sense of deadpan cool.

Celebrate the birthday of Bianca Del Rio (a.k.a. Roy Haylock) with this awesome collection of her greatest moments on “Drag Race.” NSFW, thanks to some (awesomely) coarse language!

My favorite parts:

3:20: RuPaul asks Bianca about whether her competitors are playing nice with her. The response is priceless.

5:34: Darienne Lake yells at Bianca, “You always end with a nasty comment!” The response is THE MOST PERFECT.

13:00: Ohhhh, Trinity's Beyonce look. Bianca: “She looks more like Sammy Davis Jr. in a Beyonce wig.”

18:15: The standup! “My mom is from Cuban and my dad's from Honduras so that means…” you will laugh, is what that means.

Some naughty language here, but just skip around. It's all gold. Happy birthday, Miss Bianca!