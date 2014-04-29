Is Fox considering bringing the Fantastic Four, X-Men to TV?

(CBR) Fox”s plans for its X-Men and Fantastic Four may be too big even for the big screen.

Writer/producer Simon Kinberg, who was signed to a three-year deal in December to help develop those franchises, told Collider at WonderCon that the studio has “a real interest and appetite for how to explore and expand that world into other movies, into spinoffs, into different time periods, the whole gamut.”

That”s no surprise; why else would Fox hire Kinberg? But more interesting is that the studio isn”t ruling out borrowing a page from Marvel, whose cinematic expansion reaches into television with “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and the upcoming Netflix series starring Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist.

“We”re still in this place of figuring out what the future of the franchise will be, but when you look at “S.H.I.E.L.D.” to some extent and what Marvel is doing now with Daredevil and other shows on Netflix, it makes sense to tell some of these stories in TV partly because there”s just not enough screens to do all these characters, and also because the serialized format of comic books is better suited for TV,” he said. “Because that”s it, every week you come back to the same characters different story, and in comic books every week it”s the same characters, different story. I think what [Fox is] seeing now is with the proliferation of new kinds of visual and special effects, there”s a way to make these stories that doesn”t cost $300 million every time you have to make a huge movie.”