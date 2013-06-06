Is It Art?: The Kim Kardashian naked fertility statue and other celeb-themed offerings

If you’re in the L.A. area and want to see what pregnant Kim Kardashian maybe looks like without her clothes on, head on over to the LAB ART gallery. Currently on display is a show from sculptor Daniel Edwards, and it includes a nude Kim K fertility statue along with other celeb-themed pieces.

But is the sculpture really art? And what about a series of Polaroids of Lady Gaga in bondage attire? Or a painting of Lindsay Lohan with a pancake on her head? Take a look at this gallery of some of the weirder famous folk-themed stuff out there, along with verdicts on the artfulness of each.

(Hat tip to art know-it-all Alexis Hyde)