Is Jonathan Rhys Meyers going to star in ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’?

#Star Wars: Episode VII #Star Wars
05.20.13 5 years ago 13 Comments

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is coming in 2015 and we can pretty much expect news (and speculation) about the movie to appear on a fairly regular basis from now until then. Currently we know that J.J. Abrams is directing a script from Michael Arndt and that Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford are all due to appear.

Now, a report comes from Latino Review that the star of “The Tudors,” Jonathan Rhys Meyers, is being added to the cast. They point out that the actor appeared previously in Abrams’ “Mission: Impossible III” and consequently already has a relationship with the director.
What is certain at this point is that the Henry VIII actor is going to be appearing on the small screen once again come the fall. NBC announced at their upfront presentation last week that they would be airing “Dracula,” which features Rhys Meyers in the title role, at 10pm on Fridays this fall.  The actor also appears in the upcoming film “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.”
We will, of course, bring you more information as it comes in.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars: Episode VII#Star Wars
TAGSDRACULAJJ ABRAMSJONATHAN RHYS MEYERSStar WarsSTAR WARS: EPISODE VII

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP