Is Jonathan Rhys Meyers going to star in ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’?

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is coming in 2015 and we can pretty much expect news (and speculation) about the movie to appear on a fairly regular basis from now until then. Currently we know that J.J. Abrams is directing a script from Michael Arndt and that Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford are all due to appear.

Now, a report comes from Latino Review that the star of “The Tudors,” Jonathan Rhys Meyers, is being added to the cast. They point out that the actor appeared previously in Abrams’ “Mission: Impossible III” and consequently already has a relationship with the director.

What is certain at this point is that the Henry VIII actor is going to be appearing on the small screen once again come the fall. NBC announced at their upfront presentation last week that they would be airing “Dracula,” which features Rhys Meyers in the title role, at 10pm on Fridays this fall. The actor also appears in the upcoming film “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.”

We will, of course, bring you more information as it comes in.