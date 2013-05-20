Is Jonathan Rhys Meyers going to star in ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’?

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is coming in 2015 and we can pretty much expect news (and speculation) about the movie to appear on a fairly regular basis from now until then. Currently we know that J.J. Abrams is directing a script from Michael Arndt and that Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford are all due to appear.
Now, a report comes from Latino Review that the star of “The Tudors,” Jonathan Rhys Meyers, is being added to the cast. They point out that the actor appeared previously in Abrams’ “Mission: Impossible III” and consequently already has a relationship with the director.
What is certain at this point is that the Henry VIII actor is going to be appearing on the small screen once again come the fall. NBC announced at their upfront presentation last week that they would be airing “Dracula,” which features Rhys Meyers in the title role, at 10pm on Fridays this fall. The actor also appears in the upcoming film “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.”
We will, of course, bring you more information as it comes in.
Oh God, I hope not.
Agree, he is a media needy actor.
And he got his media attention, starting a rumor on a fake blog, and a day later he is the star?
Same was done by John Noble in the beginning of the year.
Noble asked someone in Australia to start the rumor, later he could pretend to not know when he did his media for 5 minutes guesting on a tv show..
JJ Abrams does not like big egos, who onky care about themselves and want all the credit,
he prefers actors who are part of the team, and serve the story.
On Top this Meyers has a bad abuse problem and was banned for misconduct and has declared he hates everything Sci-Fi.
The next Hayden Christensen!
He’s a far better actor than him.
Not even!!! I like to see him again as his main character, Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi Master (in Ghost Spirit).
All we need is another Jar Jar Binks! :(
Chris Nolan should have done these new movies. They would have been epic.
If Nolan did it; the first would be decent, the second would be the best and the third would be terrible.
TDKR was excellent…
Christopher Nolan is WAY overrated and SUCKS
I wonder if he’s going to be the Sith worrior of the Dark Side character.
Seriously? People are still hating on Hayden Christensen after all this time. Ok so he wasn’t great in Ep 2, but ya know what, NO ONE was, because it was a crappy script. The dialogue was downright painful, and that’s not Hayden’s, Portman’s or even Lucas’ fault. You’re probably thinking “well Lucas wrote it”, but he had someone write it WITH him. He’s written other projects that were great, so why single that one out? Because he wasn’t the cause. Anyway, Hayden I think, redeemed himself with Ep 3. He was far better in that movie than anyone gives him credit for. I think that people just enjoy tearing the prequels down, when we all loved them back then. Get over it already. I hope he’s back in the new ones. And I love the idea of Rhys Meyers being involved. I think he’d make a GREAT sith!
You misspelled “shit” at the end…