Is ‘Magic Mike’ stripping a path to Broadway?

The men of “Magic Mike” may be heading for the Broadway stage.

At least that’s according to the film’s writer/producer Reid Carolin, who in a recent interview with USA Today said a stage version of Steven Soderbergh’s upcoming male-stripper flick is in the works.

“We are working on it as a Broadway show, which would be a different story,” he told the newspaper. “More of a romp, more of a fun night out at a club with a story. I’m almost more excited about that than the movie because I think it’s the perfect thing for women to go see on Broadway, to be participants in the show.”

So will any of the film’s stars be involved in the stage version? While it’s too early to know, Carolin said lead actor Alex Pettyfer has shown some interest – though if he had it his way, each and every one of them would be stripping down to their birthday suits for the show’s debut.

“I think we should all do the opening night,” he told the paper.

“Magic Mike” hits theaters this Friday. The film stars Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer Matthew McConaughey, Joe Mangianello and Matt Bomer.

