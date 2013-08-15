Is ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ getting too real as Teresa faces jail?

Season six of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” hasn’t gotten the go-ahead from Bravo just yet, but if it does, we can guess at least one meaty topic that will be gossip fodder — Teresa and Joe Giudice’s legal problems. While the ladies have snarked back and forth over the seasons about who is in debt, who’s declaring bankruptcy and who’s just a piece of work, the latest disaster is much weightier than past ones. Joe Giudice could be deported (he was born in Italy) and both he and his wife are facing jail time.
According to the Associated Press, the couple is accused of exaggerating their income while applying for loans, then hiding their fortunes in a bankruptcy filing. They are also accused of submitting fraudulent mortgage and loan applications and fabricating tax returns and W2 forms. Oh, and Joe didn’t even bother to file tax returns from from 2004 to 2008. Both face hundreds of years in prison and millions of dollars in fines if convicted.
For a show dedicated to frippery, such heavy material seems like a lot for viewers to handle, even those who’ve been waiting for Teresa to fall far and loudly. While I’ll be interested to see what happens to the rest of the Housewives when Teresa is pulled into legal wrangling, I’m not sure how much (if any) of it we’ll be able to see on the show. Courts are not so open to a Bravo camera crew showing up, I’m sure. What we’ll likely see is paparazzi shots, second-hand footage of the Giudice walking grimly in and out of courtrooms, and the remaining cast members whispering to one another about what’s going on — and wondering who will take care of the kids.
This latest turn of events puts focus where the franchise likely would prefer it not go — upon the machinations many of these so-called ladies of leisure go through to appear sufficiently wealthy to appear on the show. While Teresa has capitalized on her brand (and gets paid by Bravo), her lavish lifestyle never really made sense despite Joe’s supposed “entrepreneur” status.
It’s hard to sort out where the money comes from for many of the people we see on these shows, but that’s part of the fantasy — even people with no discernible means of support can have luxury cars, frequent spa visits, designer clothes and private schools for their children. This is, after all, America, where anything is possible.
With Giudice’s very ugly fall, the gig is effectively up. The way you have it all, at least in this case, is to steal it. Allegedly.
While we might enjoy seeing Teresa’s nose rubbed in her bad deeds, it will likely only be interesting for a moment. Then, the show will be scrambling to find a balance between this gravely serious (but likely pretty dull, as proving tax fraud isn’t exactly easy to explain or unravel and could take a lot longer than impatient reality TV viewers would like) problem and a show that’s mostly about easy-to-absorb stuff like family feuds, jealousy and hurt feelings.
With Teresa potentially gone from the show (either committed to court dates or serving time), “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will need to consider a makeover for the show. With too many members of the cast deeply intertwined, it’s probably time for some new faces anyway. Let’s just hope they aren’t breaking the law to get the gig.
Will you watch if the show comes back? Do you think Teresa and Joe are guilty?
I think if she really goes to jail, no long appeal, etc. I think it could effectively kill the show. There is no way her brother stays on and Caroline’s storyline has been streched out to nothing at this point.
I disagree as Caroline is one of my favorites. She is one of the few that seems more real and not obsessed with the way she looks. I can’t believe some of the things these women say, like when Teresa said she only likes to hang out with pretty people. How shallow can you be?
The problem at this point is that Caroline (or whoever stays on the show) needs someone new with whom to interact, I think. If Teresa is gone (and likely will be if she’s convicted, and she’ll have limited availability when at trial), it’s time to bring in some fresh blood — and hopefully not someone already part of this circle. The arguments and issues are becoming (and have been) pretty circular.
This makes me sick to make light of a person, a mother , going to jail. To say people would get board and move on …either society as a whole is seriously screwed or you have a poor view of it. My heart goes out to them.
I don’t feel sorry for criminals. Do the crime pay the time. Many inmates have children on the outside.
Bring Danielle back and add others to the show….Teresa’s absence will not be missed from me at all….why does the show always have to be about DRAMA?
The Show Will Go On…….Done with Teresa~
Absolutely.
I think Tersa and Joe should both do time. I’m tired of Teresa throwing stollen wealth in everyone’s faces. Oh and remember when Teresa said she could never live in someone else’s used home. Well get ready sweetie for the “BIG” house!
I would absolutely watch a documentary about Teresa’s first days in jail — now that would be interesting!
I think Bravo shares in a lot of the Guidices downfall, I think there is plenty of shade to be aidatthevfeet of every other cast member and his business dealings and history, I’m so sick of everybody piling on the Guidices, and I think that they are eing ade an example of by the justice department when every single member of that cast is in financial trouble or has been quietly removed from state or local advisory boards. Plenty of fraud to spread around and indict. When I think of how much easier the Enron and Wall Street and bank bailout honchos got off, often with nothing but a REWARD, I hope Joe and Teresa do get deported to the country of which he s a citizen. EVERYBODY cops a plea! I’m no fan, I just think it’s so hateful to pile on and gloat.Teresa wanted out of her contract the momentshe found out Bravo had cast her shady brother and his fame seeking wife, but Bravo was calculating in forcing Teresa into signing a long contract before letting her know that the Gorgas— who are the reason my that poor Nonno and Nonna are homeless and living for now in Teresa’s house–were trying to cash in for the SECOND time on Joe Guidice’s source of income (Joe Gorga had by then bankrupted his humble parents, lst his contractor’s license, and was never able to make payments on his loan sharked monstrosity of a house Melssa wanted desperately to live in and thought her Bravo salary could make payments on–were coming in with contractual obligations to perpetuate a scripted feud for ratings. Teresa thus became the meal ticket for three families at least, her own, her brother’s, her parents’, and possibly the dull and defaulting Chris Manzos and the defaulting on Exxon Wakiles. Joe Gorga mows lawns and does odd jobs, his hideous mansion sits empty leaving him owing $2 million to unpaid subcontractors, and a tumble down beach house with 26 permit violations and HE’s not committing fraud? Once Teresa goes down with no ability to produce income, Joe Gorga sleeps with the fishies unless he can go back to making “$4000 a night at Chip n Dales” and starts paying people back fast.. This is Jersey.and Caroline Manzo is one tough, smart cookie whose husband has been knocked off whatever sherriff’s board he was on, and what is she doing quietly moving from Manzo Manse to a condo in Hoboken where we know it isn’t so she can pop into Carlo’s Bakery as nice as Buddy is. Does she know she’s going to have to bail her sons out of their epic Black Water failure? The whole SHOW is a fraud! And that’s fine according to PT Barnum rules. But Teresa was Bravo’s cash cow, and nobody’s hands are clean, so all the celebration and gloating is just ugly.
