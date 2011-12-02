Is the Tardis big enough for two Doctor Whos at once?

About a week ago, I made the joke that things were starting to get ugly on the whole “Dr. Who” movie thing, but I didn’t realize that it was going to really heat up, and tonight on Twitter, things got very confusing very quickly.
This all began when Variety ran a story a few weeks back in which David Yates was named as the director of a “Dr. Who” bigscreen film. Yates talked about how they were looking for writers and just starting development on the project. “We’re going to spend two to three years to get it right. It needs quite a radical transformation to take it into the bigger arena,” he said. Those are some pretty specific quotes, and Yates also said he was going to be working with Jane Tranter, BBC Worldwide’s LA-based exec VP of programming and production.
The thing is, no one said anything to Steven Moffat, and that’s a problem.
Tonight at around midnight LA time, Moffat tweeted the following:
“To clarify: any Doctor Who movie would be made by the BBC team, star the current TV Doctor and certainly NOT be a Hollywood reboot.”
He followed that up about ten minutes later with a second tweet:
“Movie thing: David Yates, great director, was speaking off the cuff, on a red carpet. You’ve seen the rubbish I talk when I’m cornered.”
If that was indeed off-the-cuff talk from Yates, then that’s one thing, but the full Variety article, which is behind a paywall, had more than just one off-the-cuff quote, and it hinted at a much larger ongoing conversation that Yates has been involved in, even if Moffat hasn’t.
“Russell T. Davies and then Steven Moffat have done their own transformations, which were fantastic, but we have to put that aside and start from scratch,” Yates was quoted as saying. Yates specifically said that they won’t be following the continuity of the series at all, which immediately set off shockwaves in fandom, and for good reason. “Who,” more than many shows, is built specifically to allow for recasting and different interpretations, and the show is nearing a point where a bigscreen reboot of sorts might make sense. After all, the Doctor has so far been played by eleven different actors, and the show’s mythology suggests that each of the Time Lords can regenerate a total of 12 times, so there can be 13 different incarnations of Dr. Who. If we’re at number eleven right now, it’s reasonable to think that these last two changes are going to be fairly significant ones.
I love the current actor playing the character, and I think Matt Smith, like David Tennant before him, has been incredibly great at carving out his own version of such a well-known character, and I love both Amy Pond (the intolerably cute Karen Gillan) and River Song (Alex Kingston), who has added some interesting wrinkles to the overall mythology of the show. I think the work that Steven Moffat is doing on the show is about as good as the show’s ever been, and series five is one of the best runs on the show ever. If they were to just throw everything out the window and try to do something that stands alone completely, it risks seriously infuriating fandom, and if they tie it directly into what already exists, it risks overwhelming casual viewers who are afraid to try to jump in and figure it out.
So who’s right? Did Yates misspeak? Should Moffat pull a Leno and hide in someone’s office to listen in on some conversations? What’s obvious right now is that there is a serious lack of communication between the different “Dr. Who” camps, and until they’ve got everyone on the same page, maybe no one should be talking to the press.
In the meantime, Moffat’s got a second series of “Sherlock” coming soon, and he’s one of the three credited writers on “The Adventures Of Tintin,” which hits theaters in the US in a few weeks.
And, hey, Variety, don’t worry about it. David Yates seems to exist to send out contradictory messages about upcoming projects. Happens to the best of us.
Trouble behind the scenes… sure seems to be. When the Yates story broke, Moffat confessed through his incognito account at AICN that he knew nothing about it. But it looks like Yates didn’t get the memo about keeping quiet until there’s a done deal. Steven Moffat isn’t the kind of person who you can easily undercut. Which is just as well, because his work on the show is amazing, and you see that reflected in the horrified reaction to Yates’ ramblings.
One other mystery: “the current Doctor”. Sounds like they’re still having trouble signing Smith (who might have prompted this clarification) for another season.
Matt Smith is signed for another series – that was announced back in the summer.
It’ll be a disaster if Yates gets to do this. This is the show of my childhood and there are somethings you shouldn’t mess with.
As an aside, the pedant in me has to point out that it’s DOCTOR Who, not Dr Who :)
TO be fair, even a terribad movie wouldn’t be a disaster, since we already had one. It doesn’t look good, but since my expectations (and, I feel, the fandom’s in general) are extraordinary low, we’ll just have to see how it goes.
Totally agree with Moffat…why reboot a series when the series is alive and kicking. It’s so stupid. If Steven Moffat worked on the film and it was tied to the show, I’d be all for it.
Drew, for what it’s worth, I read Moffat’s second tweet completely different. I believe he was saying that he himself (Moffat) was speaking off the cuff (with his first tweet), and that he (Moffat) was cornered. He wasn’t saying that about Yates. Insert an “I” in front of “was speaking off the cuff” and it takes on a totally different meaning. WHO knows… ;-) -Greg
Uhh… remove the comma portion from that opening and it reads “David Yates was speaking off the cuff…” I don’t think there’s any way to read that other than what it is.
I’ve only ever seen one episode of Doctor Who when I was like 6. It involved some giant spiders jumping on people’s backs and controlling them mentally or something. I dunno, it freaked my shit out and I never watched it again. If they’d like to bring people “in” to Doctor Who, how about a proper home release? Isn’t it impossible to (legally) get the whole original series in the US? WTF is that nonsense?
There are dozens of DR WHO episodes available in US on DVD, including all the seasons of the show since it was resurrected.
Fawst – it’s impossible to get the whole original series period, as a decent number of early episodes no longer exist.
I don’t know Moffat’s tweeting style; it’s quite possible from some people that the sentence would actually mean “David Yates, great director; [I] was speaking off the cuff…” but I doubt it.
As a huge, HUGE Whovian (if only you would see the walls around me!), I really wish this lack of communication within the BBC would surprise me, but it doesn’t. One needs only to take a look at RTD’s “The Writer’s Tale” to see how inept the BBC can be at managing their properties and not keeping people in the loop.
Regarding the film itself, I think there is a clear way to more or less satisfy both camps, IF the two could get together and actually talk. Imagine a film that is ambiguously connected to the television series: the Doctor and story MIGHT be a future regeneration of the Doctor, or it might not. It would leave it up to fans whether or not to consider it part of cannon, as is the case with the Big Finish audios, spin off novels and comics, etc.
Also, regarding the twelve regenerations limit: this is never going to last. It was only put in place to meet the needs of one story (The Deadly Assassin), and there have already been hints dropped between the RTD and Moffat era that the limit may already have been eliminated. Seeing as how both RTD and Moffat have had the Doctor confront the issue of actually facing real death now, I doubt there is much character wise to really explore with the idea of the regeneration limit at this point, so it might as well be ignored and return to the original idea of being endless “baring accidents.”
Moffat’s best Tweet on the subject of Yates’ announcements, from November 15th:
“Announcing my personal moonshot, starting from scratch. No money, no plan, no help from NASA. But I know where the moon is – I’ve seen it.”
[twitter.com]
Perhaps Yates can have a go at an “Inspector Spacetime” movie.
Okay, just to clarify, they ended the whole “13 reincarnations” thing on the Sarah Jane Adventures.
No, that was a joke inserted by RTD.
While I am not thrilled with a movie where Steven Moffat is not involved, I think they could probably do an origin story of the First Doctor, since the movie would need to introduce the character to a wider audience anyway, and maybe get into the Time War that is only mentioned in the series. A “young” First Doctor would probably work since he did have to age to William Hartnell’s age before the first regeneration. I just question why the BBC would want to run the movie even though the series is still doing well. What would be interesting is if they somehow integrated Eleven’s regeneration into Twelve at the end of it too, but if it’s not linked to the series, then there will be this weird canon debate forevermore.
Nothing against David Yates. I thought the last several Harry Potter films ranged from good to great. But the Moffatt Who run is one of the best runs in the history of TV, let alone the best run of Dr. Who. If you’re going to do a film, give him first run at it with his current cast and crew. Especially now that he’s got TinTin on his resume. But I have no problem trying to do a Who film as long as they do their own thing and don’t let it interfere with the TV show. It’ll be like the Cushing films; a footnote that nobody considers cannon.