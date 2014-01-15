Is Zach Snyder filming ‘Batman Vs. Superman’ back-to-back with ‘Justice League’?

(CBR) Despite the rumors flying fast and free, actual details about the “Man of Steel” sequel are shrouded in as much mystery as the titular character”s co-star Batman. Aside from knowing that Zack Snyder is directing a film starring Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Ben Affleck, Laurence Fishburne and Gal Gadot, there”s, frankly, not a lot we know about the project. Despite that, Hollywood and the Internet are can”t stop talking about the film.

Now, Latino Review has gathered together many of the rumors surrounding the project, including a lot of newer ones, with perhaps the biggest being that Dwayne Johnson”s DC-based project may very well be as the villain of “Justice League”.

Meanwhile, Latino Review also posits that the best way for WB to get “Batman Vs. Superman” and “Justice League” done on time would be to film them back-to-back, “Lord of the Rings”-style. The site notes the busy schedules of everyone involved, the increasingly large cast of heroes, the ability to deliver “Justice League” soon after the “Man of Steel” sequel to maximize on potential popularity and the supposed cliffhanger that leads from the former film into the latter.

The site also reiterated Jason Momoa”s comments that he”s not involved in the project and commented on ComicBookMovie‘s recent story about Josh Holloway”s potential casting in the movie. Sure, he”d be a great Aquaman, but does he have the time now that his show “Intelligence” is a big hit? We”ll see.

“Batman Vs. Superman” is scheduled to open on July 17, 2015 while “Justice League” will open in either 2016 or 2017.