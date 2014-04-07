It’s official: ‘Batman vs. Superman’ and ‘Captain America 3’ opening the same day

Following the record setting opening for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” Marvel has made it official that the third solo outing for Cap will indeed be on May 6, 2016. That date is already significant because it”s the release date of Warner Bros.” “Man of Steel” sequel with Superman squaring off with Batman.
Prior to the announcement that the Marvel film to be released on that date would be the third “Captain America,” Kevin Feige stated “We”re certainly keeping the date there.” With “Winter Soldier” taking in more than $96 million at the U.S. box office this past weekend, there has to be an added amount of confidence about sticking with it over at Marvel headquarters.
“Man of Steel” was no slouch at the box office itself, and adding the Caped Crusader to the mix can only bolster the anticipation for that weekend”s DC Comics offering. Henry Cavill is returning as Superman for that sequel, with Ben Affleck joining as Batman. “Captain America 3” will, presumably, feature the return of Chris Evans in the title role.
May 6, 2016 is still more than two years away, and a lot can change in that amount of time. It will, however, be terribly interesting to see which-if either-studio budges first.
You tell us though, given the choice, are you seeing Captain America or Superman and Batman?
As of right now. Cap 3 has me way more excited.
As I see it, WB/DC is screwed. Thor 2 and Captain America 2 have/will both match/surpass the worldwide gross of Man of Steel. Even if Captain America 3 lost a chunk of profit by competing against Batman/Superman, they’d still have Thor 3, Avengers 2 and 3, Guardians (and its inevitable sequel), Ant-Man and others. What does DC have to prop up Batman/Superman if it loses a large chunk of its gross? Green Lantern reboot?
WB/DC better choose a new date. There’s nothing to be gained for them here.
What WB has is interest/anticipation/curiosity regarding the first superman-batman team up movie. It’s going to be a monster opening, and will make Avengers-type $$$ if it’s good.
My feelings about its quality aside, I really don’t think the opening would be monstrous considering what it has going against it.
1) Batfleck and Eisenberg backlash. Obviously, I think many of these fans will go see the film opening weekend anyway, but it certainly doesn’t help.
2) By this point, Avengers 2 will have come out only strengthening Captain America’s BO value (look at the effect its already had on Winter Solider and The Dark World). Best case scenario for WB, Batman/Superman takes in 80 mil, Captain America 3 takes in 60. Either way, they’re losing a chunk.
3) This kind of thing only fuels people to choose sides in the Marvel/DC realm. DC is practically telling people who lean towards Marvel to wait one week to see their film.
4) Many, many people were disappointed in Man of Steel, that cannot be denied. It had a 65% drop from its first to its second weekend. That number frightened the hell out of WB, which is why we now have Batman shoehorned into this Superman film.
I’m not saying that Batman/Superman will be a box office failure by normal standards. But if WB wants to establish a franchise here, they better move it. They have much, much, much more to lose than Marvel does here. Lose the face value, gain the dollars. Seems like a simple decision.
I think Cap 3 did so well – probably an extra $20-30mil – at the BO because of the great reviews -which is a wonderful thing to see – but based on name recogition alone – I’d go with DC. If they put together something amazing that garners great reviews, it will be theirs for the taking.
Marvel has a superior track record – but Batman still resonates big time – I would estimate the most popular comicbook character worldwide (film wise at least) – and if DC/Warners pulls it off, Marvel ain’t beating them.
But so much is unknown at this time – can Affleck pull it off? What is the tone? What other characters etc – it’s really too early to tell. But audiences love Batman way more than Cap, so it’s DC’s to lose.
Audiences love Nolan’s Batman, I have a feeling Snyder’s take on Batman will be totally different and the audiences won’t respond to it.
I think “Captain America 3” will be the better film, based purely on the track record, but “Batman/Superman” will likely outperform it based on the curiosity factor.
However, if either studio blinks here, it will be the WB/DC. They have way more to lose than does Marvel, seeing as the future of their cinematic superhero projects is riding on this being a big success, whereas “Cap 3” is the probable tail end of one prong of Marvel’s established universe.
OK. So let me see if I get this. Superman could knock batman to the moon in 5 seconds, boom, fight is over. What it he other 2 hour and 59 minutes of the movie going to be about?
I mean 1 hour and 59 minutes.