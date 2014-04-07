It’s official: ‘Batman vs. Superman’ and ‘Captain America 3’ opening the same day

Following the record setting opening for “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” Marvel has made it official that the third solo outing for Cap will indeed be on May 6, 2016. That date is already significant because it”s the release date of Warner Bros.” “Man of Steel” sequel with Superman squaring off with Batman.

Prior to the announcement that the Marvel film to be released on that date would be the third “Captain America,” Kevin Feige stated “We”re certainly keeping the date there.” With “Winter Soldier” taking in more than $96 million at the U.S. box office this past weekend, there has to be an added amount of confidence about sticking with it over at Marvel headquarters.

“Man of Steel” was no slouch at the box office itself, and adding the Caped Crusader to the mix can only bolster the anticipation for that weekend”s DC Comics offering. Henry Cavill is returning as Superman for that sequel, with Ben Affleck joining as Batman. “Captain America 3” will, presumably, feature the return of Chris Evans in the title role.

May 6, 2016 is still more than two years away, and a lot can change in that amount of time. It will, however, be terribly interesting to see which-if either-studio budges first.

You tell us though, given the choice, are you seeing Captain America or Superman and Batman?