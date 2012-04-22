It’s been a while since I’ve given a damn about romance in Hollywood

Guy and I have something in common (other than the fact that we both write for In Contention). Producer David O. Selznick’s seminal Civil War epic “Gone with the Wind” stands out for each of us as one of our most beloved films of all time. The film won eight Academy Awards including Best Picture and has remained a significant part of our cinematic history for over 70 years.
I was introduced to the adaptation one Sunday afternoon as an 11-year-old and soon found myself obsessed with all things to do with the production. I had biographies of Selznick, each of the film’s stars, every “making of” special I could get my hands on and even a “Gone with the Wind”-inspired cookbook.
I was fascinated by Selznick’s compulsion to see his own vision fulfilled, his attention to detail down to the petticoats that each of the O’Hara sisters wore beneath their elaborate dresses and with the directorial hirings and firings along the way. (Although Victor Fleming ultimately received the credit, both George Cukor and Sam Wood took turns at the helm).
The animosity that existed between the two romantic leads, an avarice that through some magic translated to an indelible on-screen chemistry, stands as the first time that I truly understood the world of make-believe that cinema dwells in. There was some part of me that even in my snarky preadolescence was shocked that Vivien and Clark were not as enamored of one another as their counterparts Scarlett and Rhett.
I shut the world out for four continuous days as I devoured Margaret Mitchell’s Pulitzer-winning novel. And though I was fascinated by the alterations that the characters underwent from page to screen, I discovered that I ultimately preferred Clark Gable’s Rhett Butler and Vivien Leigh’s Scarlett O’Hara to the portraits that Ms. Mitchell originally painted.
“Gone with the Wind” is visually lush with an aesthetic that has been repeatedly imitated over the years. It is grand in scale both thematically, cinematically and emotionally. It addresses the demise of a culture via its own hubris and endemic poisonous beliefs and practices.Though the film has since, rightly, faced criticism for its portrayal of a seemingly idyllic South (I would argue, however, that it presents the image as a falsehood that is inherently and deeply flawed) as well as its presentation of the African American characters.
Via Rhett and Scarlett’s unbearable missteps the film explores the damage we do to our own lives when we lie to ourselves about our genuine nature and what we truly want. And ultimately, it remains one of the most haunting love stories ever brought to life, haunting in that it echoes with the viewer long after the final credits have faded. Scarlett’s final promise to us “I’ll think about that tomorrow” in turn becomes our promise to her. And we do think about it. The climactic confrontation between Rhett and Scarlett is so perfectly in tune with who we understand them to be: willful, arrogant, dangerously protective of their own vanity and cursed with tragically mismatched timing.
But as much as we embrace the film’s willingness to see them through to their inevitable end, many of us refuse to accept that one as adaptable and cunning as Scarlett will not find a way to recapture what she has lost, nor that two humans so perfectly crafted to fit together will be forever lost to one another.
The beauty of the tale is that it continues on in our imagination and that as we age we come to understand Rhett and Scarlett’s vices and shortcomings more and more and, possibly, see them reflected in our own lives. At least I have. I see how my silence, my stubborn inability to express what I am feeling or my failure to recognize what that is until it was too late has damaged some of my relationships, potentially beyond repair.
“Gone with the Wind” continues to resonate for me as emotionally true with characters that are as alive and vital today as they were when the film was initially released in 1939. Rhett and Scarlett are unabashedly flawed, more so than any of the other central characters in the piece. And yet, we are able to see that it is their perceived weaknesses that also make them survivors. They are unapologetic fighters who are capable of forcibly pulling those around them (those who would otherwise flounder and die) up by the roots of their hair if they must so that they may survive as well. Their weaknesses become their strengths and their strengths their weaknesses, as is true for so many of us.
I set that against this weekend’s romantic drama, “The Lucky One,” the latest adaptation from novelist Nicholas Sparks. Sparks is the author who brought us such offerings as “Message in a Bottle,” “Dear John,” and the popular “The Notebook.” It is perhaps somewhat unfair to compare a single release to one of cinema’s masterworks, but a truly successful romance is so rare these days that I thought I would explore the failings that many of these endeavors have in common, as I perceive them.
The main characters in many of our modern tales of love must seemingly be “perfect,” morally upright, gentle, ever forgiving and calm. If they do not begin as such then they are quirky and endearingly misguided initially and ultimately easily brought to heel. The milquetoast Ashleys and Melanies of romantic fiction have taken center stage, whereas the more richly textured and dynamic Rhetts and Scarletts are relegated to secondary “best friend” position.
Certainly that is the case in the adolescent phenomena “Twilight,” which often reads as unbearably preachy. For me, Katniss lost a bit (though not all) of her bite in the cinematic adaptation of “The Hunger Games.” Zac Effron and Taylor Schilling (through no real fault of their own) are nearly unwatchable and unfathomably bland in their portrayals of Logan and Beth, respectively, in “The Lucky One.”
The film itself relies on repetitive plot devices to create dynamic tension: a frustratingly ill-conceived series of misunderstandings, a cartoonish jealous ex-husband, artificially forced danger and an angelic child to bond the pair. War is present as an inciting incident in the story (Effron is an Iraq veteran who believes a photo of a mystery woman has saved his life and as such seeks said woman out), but is only dealt with in the most cursory of measures.
Two of cinema’s greats, “Casablanca” and the aforementioned “Gone with the Wind,” manage to engage with the larger elements of their respective socio-political backdrops even as they weave a gorgeously intricate romance. Though I will confess I find Scarlett and Rhett to be far more equally matched in terms of dimensionality than Rick and Ilsa.
There are a plethora of romantic films released each year in Hollywood, be they comedic or dramatic (I am focusing on U.S. releases because that is where I see the bulk of problematic love stories emerging from), and very few of them are even marginally memorable. Perhaps I am looking upon the past with rose-colored glasses. “They don’t make ’em like they used to.” But certainly there is a tradition of an abundance of forgettable formulaic fair peppered with the extraordinary emerging from Tinseltown.
The enduring love stories seem to be fewer and farther between. The last U.S. romance that truly left its mark on me was 2004’s “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” Nearly a decade latter I again must ask: Where is the love, Hollywood?
Just of the top of my head… Pride and Prejudice, 500 Days of Summer, Beginners, Flipped, Like Crazy… There’s always gonna be bad movies. The thing is there’s always gonna be good movies too.
Love Pride and Prejudice, that’s a British adaptation of a classic novel though, not a U.S. release. I liked 500 Days quite a bit but, not ultimately for the romance – same with Beginners. Didn’t see Flipped. I have mixed feelings about Like Crazy…I really enjoyed it, but again it’s not one that I can say falls into the category of a truly gripping romance — for me…Great list though, and ultimately your right — you take the good, you take the bad and so on.
You should watch Flipped. It’s good. I never saw Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, but I guess now I will.
If you’re going to see Flipped, watch it for the child actors (one of whom is going to play the younger version of DiCaprio in Gatsby). The movie is cute, but that’s kind of it.
The first contemporary romance that I’d even think of comparing to GWTW is Moulin Rouge, but it lacks the epic time span of the Scarlett O’Hara story. Maybe Atonement or Pride and Prejudice.
I really enjoyed Mpulin Rouge but have to agree it doesn’t have the same weight. And there are so few characters that can really match Scarlett and Rhett.
Gone with the Wind is an unbearably boring film, filled with two of the most unlikeable lead characters I’ve ever seen.
The film makes you feel every single second of it’s enormous run time. In fact, it’s so bloated and grandiose, even the notorious James Cameron thinks it needs to be edited a little tighter.
There is very little redeeming in the characters of Scarlett and Rhett, and that makes the actual act of caring about them almost impossible.
To put the “romance” in this film on par with something as classic as Casablanca or His Girl Friday, or even, perhaps, more contemporary fare such as The Princess Bride or When Harry Met Sally… is just silly.
I watch a film like this, or the similarly overrated Citizen Cane and scratch my head how they could possibly be considered “classic” films.
If I want “classic” romance, I’ll head to Rick’s. If I want a “classic” epic, well, there’s Ben Hur, or any of David Lean’s films, perhaps.
But please… leave Gone with the Wind on the shelf.
Umm, obviously I don’t agree — at all. My other favorite romance is Wuthering Heights whose main characters are truly almost entirely irredeemable. I believe their only redeeming qualities, in fact, are strength of will and the love the bear one another. I like the rough edges. Perhaps it is because I relate, perhaps I see it as being more reflective of the world I see around me. Perhaps I simply find it intersecting. But, there you have it. Your welcome to your opinion, though.
What’s wrong with unlikeable characters in romance? People are often at their worst in the name of love.
Oh, I have no doubt of the subjectiveness of my, and your, opinions in this matter.
When it comes to films of the 30s and 40s, I think we look too fondly on many of them, that many are very unworthy of the hyperbole we dispense upon them. Citizen Kane, for example.
If you want to talk about an expertly crafted film, using new and exciting techniques in cinematography, editing, story construction, and the like, to me, that film is Rashomon, not Citizen Kane, which isn’t an enduring classic in as much a film very much of its time, considering the subject matter and who the film was actually about.
As for Gone with the Wind, for me, it is the complete and utter unlikability [sic] of the lead characters, and the largesse of the story that does me in. How can we be asked to care about two characters with so little, or no, redeemable qualities? At least in Cameron’s Titanic, Jack and Rose are likable. That film is done in by Cameron’s simplistic and generic dialogue and his inability to trim about 30 minutes of unnecessary fat from the film.
Anyway… by all means, have Gone with the Wind. I’ll pop in It Happened One Night or Casablanca if in need of nostalgic romance. ;-)
“…not Citizen Kane, which isn’t an enduring classic in as much a film very much of its time, considering the subject matter and who the film was actually about.”
This is such an incredibly shallow reading of the film.
Well, Kris, I normally don’t have the time or the space to get into every detail of every issue I may or may not have with most films, up to and including Citizen Kane, so it’s easier to make due with feelings and reactions that are easily understood across a wide swath of humanity.
I feel I made the point as succinctly as I could make it: I do not agree when people (frequently) laud Citizen Kane as a timeless classic. I believe it is not timeless at all. It is very much a film of its time. It is not a film like The Wizard of Oz, or Casablanca, or Rashomon, or The Godfather, or A Man for All Seasons, or Bridge on the River Kwai (et al, ad nauseum)… films I do believe are timeless classics, that have or contain a feeling or feelings (in my opinion) that persist(s) beyond the era in which it (they) was (were) filmed.
I have three papers to write this week. Maybe when I finish, I’ll sit down and write an essay about Citizen Kane.
As it is, my succinctly-summed-up (or shallow, to some) feelings will have to do.
“Well, Kris, I normally don’t have the time or the space to get into every detail of every issue I may or may not have with most films, up to and including Citizen Kane…”
Don’t open the door if you don’t want someone to walk through it.
Anyway, you threw out a hollow thought regarding the fact that Kane was inspired by Hearst and asserted that, therefore, it can’t possibly have any resonance, that it is tethered to an era. That’s not a succinct point. It’s a shallow one, or at the very least an ill-considered one.
I guess go do your homework. Then do a little on Citizen Kane, too, and we’ll talk.
Citizen Kane actually gets better with age in my estimation. It’s one of the few films that never feels dated to me while watching it.
What about “Brokeback Mountain”? Two flawed people who love one another desperately but can’t find a way to fight society’s constraints so they can be together. Ennis can’t allow himself to take advantage of his divorce to pursue a real relationship with Jack, and Jack needs companionship so much he’d rather be with an anonymous pickup in Mexico than wait for Ennis to get over himself.
The ending is much more tragic, but no less haunting and memorable.
That’s so funny, I just looked at the post again and though — ‘you know, I forgot that ‘Brokeback Mountain’ was a year after ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”‘ I agree, it’s great.
Forgot that too! One of my favorite movies.
Must agree.
I remember reading an article several years ago (the San Francisco Chronicle, maybe?) that pointed out that romantic dramas are much more popular and frequently produced in Europe than in the U.S. The writer seemed to believe that studios didn’t see romantic dramas for adults as a) a viable commercial product, or b) an important enough genre worth tackling simply for the sake of making a great movie.
I wish I could dig up that article. He named a large number of really great contemporary foreign romances, and I was surprised by how much they outstripped their U.S. counterparts both in quality and in sheer quantity.
I think this keys into it. It’s less about what filmmakers are capable of these days and more about what they’re able to get made in the studio system.
I’d love to read that article if you can find it.
These aren’t in the same vein as Gone With The Wind (what is these days, Australia?) But I think post 2000 has had a few great romantic stories. The first one I thought of was Punch Drunk Love. I love the relationship in High Fidelity. I love Atonement (although not American.) One of the greats (again, not American and from 2000) is Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Before Sunset. Wall-E. Maybe more. Sideways?
I love everything about this list apart from Atonement :)
Definitely Crouching Tiger.
I love a lot of those films. Some are from further past than what I was talking about, or are not U.S. releases, but still, a good list. I guess I’m thinking epic scale, which is perhaps something we don’t buy into as easily these days.
Thanks!
Roth
I have never seen why people find Scarlett and Rhett unlikeable. It just seems ridiculous to me. I agree with some of the films mentioned in the comments, especially Atonement and Brokeback Mountain, and both are from great works of literary fiction. I’m glad you mentioned Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind which (along with GWTW) is in my top five favourite films of all time. When people look at me like I’m crazy for loving GWTW, maybe I’ll direct them towards this article because I can never sum it up myself.
I don’t understand the ‘unlikeable’ argument either. Rhett and Scarlett aren’t the most virtuous people, and I wouldn’t want to date either of them. But they are still an entertaining couple to hang out with.
I find television a richer place for contemporary romantic stories. The weekly plot development allows characters like Carrie Bradshaw or Dr House or Rachel and Ross to be more flawed
and deeper and slowly grow on the viewer.
Thank you. I love this article. That said, I also don’t think the 2 leads are unlikeable. I found them extremely real.
These are two of my favorite characters — I absolutely love them. I do think they have flaws,Scarlett is selfish and driven and ruthless — but some of those traits serve her very well when she is called upon to survive. Again,I love them! They feel very real to me.
Thanks for your comments :),
Roth
Before Sunset (a few months after Eternal Sunshine)
I’m so happy someone finally mentioned this. Also, not an American film, but a contemporary romance I simply adore is Wong Kar-wai’s In the Mood for Love.
I also think of The Fountain as a strange romantic epic of sorts.
Great article. In fact, I really liked your last article I read too. GWTW is one of my favorite movies and books and Scarlett O’Hara is my number one favorite female fictional character. I think the current problem is characters become “better” when they meet their true love. Totally bogus. People are flawed and most stay that way. Sure, someone can make you want to become better, but lets be perfectly honest, does it ever happen to the same extent as its portrayed in movies?
Thank you! I absolutely love Scarlett warts and all :). She’s a bit harder to take in the book, though.
Thanks Again!
Roth
Punch-Drunk is where it’s at.
There definitely are great cinematic love stories out there. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Before Sunset, Brokeback Mountain, Atonement, Bright Star, Jane Eyre, and even Terrence Malick’s The New World. I think what Hollywood has lacked over the past few years is producing a qualitative, sweeping, epic-period romance that used to be hits in the pre-Titanic era. We’re missing (like you said, Roth) those dynamic, quite flawed characters that are basically irredeemable but still so fiery that we love them. I think the closest that’s come to that is Brokeback Mountain, but it seems too low key to register as such (not to impugn its greatness). We’re missing the Gone with the Winds, the English Patients, or The Bridges of Madison Counties.
I actually wondered last week why we haven’t had another ‘English Patient’ (Oscar glory, great reviews, did great box office). In other words, a sprawling, literary, romantic epic drama. I suppose ‘Atonement’ has been the closest. I really liked that film. But yeah, that’s been the last major one of those, right?
I think the increasing polarisation of Hollywood ie. the tendency to make things cheap or mega expensive, with no (or little) middle ground, has almost decimated these kind of epics.
good point. I think I’ve come to realize that that genre (the GWTWs, English Patients, Atonements) is the genre that I look forward to every single year. And I’ve been missing it. I keep waiting to hear about “the” film that will represent that genre, and really, I feel like it was Atonement, maybe Australia, that was the last one. Prior to that, maybe The Painted Veil was close? But yeah, I crave that every Fall.
The Painted Veil, which diverges enough from the novel to warrant consideration independent of its origins.
I haven’t seen it. I’ll take a look.
Maybe the problem is that there’s just nothing new in the romance market because it’s really just the same old pabulum for low-intelligence adolescent female viewers (or those suffering from arrested development) and always has been?
Gotta second the shout outs to Brokeback Mountain and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Contemporary American Classics both!
A film that I love, about love, that is very hard to watch (actually hard to watch, not that Tracy Jordan film based on the book by Manipulate) is Chasing Amy.
We’ve all had (or most of us have had) that one relationship or romance that SHOULD have been perfect, but we irrevocably fucked it up for whatever petty reasons that seemed like really well-thought-out reasons at the time.
We see Holden making the mistakes, we see them BEFORE he makes them, and we practically beg him NOT to make them, including yelling at the screen.
For some of us with a little miles on our shoes, we know that love can frequently bring pain, and seeing that play out in Kevin Smith’s frank look at a dude completely fucking up the best thing that every happened to him romantically… damn, it’ll ALWAYS be hard for me to watch.
Excellent example. Holden’s speech to Alyssa in the car after she gives him the painting is brave and heartrending, because as he makes it he has no hope that she’ll ever return his feelings. And then of course there’s always the congruent story of Banky’s unrequited feelings for Holden – my god, who’s never gone through that?
Stuff like Eternal Sunshine and Before Sunset make me want to throw things (definitely too precious and/or self-consciously angsty), but I agree that Brokeback Mountain is a great, tragic love story. Another recent romance I really loved is Stranger Than Fiction, one of the few movies in which I’ve ever really liked a character played by Will Ferrell. It’s all about love’s redemptive quality, in that under the right circumstances it can literally dynamite someone out of isolation. Maggie Gyllenhaal is terrific in it, too, as the object of that love.
Ohhh, I love Stranger Than Fiction. I own that one.
The 90’s turned out to be good years for Hollywood romances and movies in general. A lot of that creativity spilled over into the 00’s, but I agree recent years are rather bleak. The 30’s were great years for Hollywood, but there’s not a clear progression or strong continuity from the great talent of the 30’s to the 90’s renaissance. These things ebb and flow. Even as I say that I suspect there may be important continuities and that something worth calling the Hollywood system endures. Still, some years are just plain bad for movies, and if you stick around long enough that feeling you get that everything Hollywood does has been marinated in inanity will recur once or twice. In the 1980’s, a decidedly mixed period for film, Hollywood gave us Reds, Sophie’s Choice, 9 1/2 Weeks, Moonstruck, When Harry Met Sally, and a few other love stories worth watching. You could also watch British love stories (Sid and Nancy) and independent love stories (She’s Gotta Have It) if you lived in a big city–VHS players were taking off, but because the tapes were priced to rent and not to buy, if you loved movies you had to live near a good video store, the kind you could find in neighborhoods where movies like She’s Gotta Have It played on the big screen anyway.
I was going to say the screwball romance Blind Date is better than the average screwball romantic comedy of the 30’s. (I also like Nadine so take it with a grain of salt.) Our sense of how great those films of the 30’s were *is* distorted because the good stuff endures while the lesser works are more quickly forgotten. Not everything Claudette Colbert did was golden, and sometimes Fred MacMurray is just too much of a doofus for my tastes. Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2007) works as a screwball remarriage comedy, so it surely can be done. There must also be some hope for big sweeping dramatic love stories like Gone with the Wind.
Brokeback Mountain and Punch-Drunk Love.
I personally loved Midnight in Paris from last year and from the past decade, I think Sideways is the best romance. Eternal Sunshine is brilliant as well.
Sideways wasn’t so much a romance as it was a bromance
we are all looking upon the past with rose-colored glasses.
This is the point I’ve been trying to make.
It’s as if because something is really old (or won a ton of awards), we must praise it unconditionally.
It’s not just Gone With the Wind, but films like Titanic or Chicago or yes, even Citizen Kane.
I look at a film that won best picture, A Beautiful Mind, and it may be the worst major award winner since The Greatest Show on Earth. Cloying, over-dramatic, lacking in subtlety… a film that won because the academy didn’t have the balls to reward the true best film of the year, and because Ron Howard was “due,” as they screwed him over when Apollo 13 should’ve won.
We have a tendancy to reward films in our minds because of the passage of time or because of their award pedigree.
Oh well, it’s the way of the world.
Or maybe it’s possible Citizen Kane and GWTW are truly great movies and people love them for that reason and not because they are old? I mean the possibility does exist.
Of course it doesn’t, Matthew. Didn’t you get the memo? It’s time for arbitrary revisionism to rear its ugly, uninformed head.
I think that the gay romance “Weekend” was a very good romance film, albeit one about a 1-night stand.
In my mind and heart, The Notebook is totally legit (it has an Oscar nomination!). Truly, Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind is the best–but srsly…And srsly, that movie, great as it is, does not make me want to cuddle up, even if for just a good cry. Too much brain, not enough heart.
What Oscar nomination does ‘The Notebook’ have?!?
Right. I believe The Notebook has a SAG nom, right? Not sure about Oscar. In any case, I love ‘The Notebook’. I also ditto the mentions for Brokeback and Eternal Sunshine.
Yup, the SAG for Jim Gardner. Apologies.
My favorite films with romantic themes since Eternal Sunshine are probably The Fountain and Blue Valentine. I also like Pride and Prejudice, Jane Eyre and Atonement.
Moulin Rouge!! (almost forgot)
I’m not going to comment on the romance genre as a whole in Hollywood, but the most believable “almost” relationship and eroticism between actors this year was in ‘Shame.’ I could have watched an entire movie with Fassbender and Nicole Beharie interacting. Which made the failure of their connection all the more tragic.
I love that film.