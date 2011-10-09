It’s ‘Clear As Day’ that Scotty McCreery is headed to the Billboard 200 top

#Lil Wayne #Blink 182 #Adele #J. Cole
10.09.11 7 years ago 5 Comments

Next week, Scotty McCreery will become the first “American Idol” winner to land his debut album at No. 1  on the Billboard 200 since Ruben Studdard eight years ago.

McCreery”s country set, “Clear As Day” looks like it will sell up towards 190,000 copies in its opening frame, according to Hits Daily Double.

Three other sets are likely to bow in the top 10: Jack”s Mannequin”s “People and Things” at No. 7, Feist”s “Metals” at No. 9 and Rodney Atkins” Take A Back Road” at No. 10 ,although it may be edged out by Mayday Parade”s self-titled set. (Read my Katie Hasty’s interview with Atkins here).

Adele”s “21,” which has not slipped out of the top 5 since its debut in February, will also surpass the 100,000 to capture No 2 with sales of 110,000-120,000. Former No. 1 set, “Duets II” from Tony Bennett,” slips to No. 3 with a tally of 75,000.

Lady Antebellum”s “Own The Night” hangs out at No. 4, while last week”s No. 1, J. Cole”s “Cole World: The Sideline Story” drops from the top spot to No. 5. Fellow rapper Lil Wayne”s “Tha Carter IV” is a shade behind Cole for the No. 6 slot, while Blink-182″s “Neighborhoods” drops to No. 8.

Did you buy McCreery’s new album?  What did you think?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne#Blink 182#Adele#J. Cole
TAGSadeleAMERICAN IDOLBillboard 200blink 182Clear As DayFEISTJ. COLELady AntebellumLil WayneRodney AtkinsRuben StuddardSCOTTY MCCREERYtony bennett

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP