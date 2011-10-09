It’s ‘Clear As Day’ that Scotty McCreery is headed to the Billboard 200 top

Next week, Scotty McCreery will become the first “American Idol” winner to land his debut album at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since Ruben Studdard eight years ago.

McCreery”s country set, “Clear As Day” looks like it will sell up towards 190,000 copies in its opening frame, according to Hits Daily Double.

Three other sets are likely to bow in the top 10: Jack”s Mannequin”s “People and Things” at No. 7, Feist”s “Metals” at No. 9 and Rodney Atkins” Take A Back Road” at No. 10 ,although it may be edged out by Mayday Parade”s self-titled set. (Read my Katie Hasty’s interview with Atkins here).

Adele”s “21,” which has not slipped out of the top 5 since its debut in February, will also surpass the 100,000 to capture No 2 with sales of 110,000-120,000. Former No. 1 set, “Duets II” from Tony Bennett,” slips to No. 3 with a tally of 75,000.

Lady Antebellum”s “Own The Night” hangs out at No. 4, while last week”s No. 1, J. Cole”s “Cole World: The Sideline Story” drops from the top spot to No. 5. Fellow rapper Lil Wayne”s “Tha Carter IV” is a shade behind Cole for the No. 6 slot, while Blink-182″s “Neighborhoods” drops to No. 8.

Did you buy McCreery’s new album? What did you think?