It’s official: Bryan Singer signs on to direct ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

Everything is coming full-circle in the world of mutants.

Earlier this week, fans were surprised by the news that “X-Men: First Class” director Matthew Vaughn had exited the sequel, “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” with the production start date looming. Rumors immediately began to appear about “X-Men” and “X2” helmer Bryan Singer stepping into the director’s chair once again.

Now that news is official, as Fox has signed Singer to direct, according to Deadline.

Singer directed 2000’s “X-Men” and 2002’s “X2: X-Men United, but served as a producer on the Brett Ratner-directed “X-Men 3: The Last Stand” and Vaughn’s 1960s-set prequel “X-Men: First Class.”

“Days of Future Past,” based on the acclaimed comic book storyline, will find Singer once again calling the shots, while Vaughn will act as producer only.

Given the nature of “Future Past’s” time-skewing narrative, it’s very much a possibility that the stars of Singer’s films (potentially including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry and Hugh Jackman) will be seen onscreen alongside their younger counterparts from “First Class.”

The film is scheduled to begin production in January, giving co-star Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique) enough time to finish shooting “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and other younger mutants will also be returning.

Singer recently wrapped production on “Jack the Giant Killer.”

Vaughn is also producing “Kick-Ass,” after directing the first film. He’ll also reportedly direct an adaptation of “Secret Service,” his comic book with “Kick-Ass” co-creator Mark Millar.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” will be released July 18, 2014.

Are you excited for Singer to direct “X-Men” again?

