It’s official: Bryan Singer signs on to direct ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’

Everything is coming full-circle in the world of mutants.
Earlier this week, fans were surprised by the news that “X-Men: First Class” director Matthew Vaughn had exited the sequel, “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” with the production start date looming. Rumors immediately began to appear about “X-Men” and “X2” helmer Bryan Singer stepping into the director’s chair once again.
Now that news is official, as Fox has signed Singer to direct, according to Deadline.
Singer directed 2000’s “X-Men” and 2002’s “X2: X-Men United, but served as a producer on the Brett Ratner-directed “X-Men 3: The Last Stand” and Vaughn’s 1960s-set prequel “X-Men: First Class.”
“Days of Future Past,” based on the acclaimed comic book storyline, will find Singer once again calling the shots, while Vaughn will act as producer only.
Given the nature of “Future Past’s” time-skewing narrative, it’s very much a possibility that the stars of Singer’s films (potentially including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry and Hugh Jackman) will be seen onscreen alongside their younger counterparts from “First Class.”
The film is scheduled to begin production in January, giving co-star Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique) enough time to finish shooting “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”
James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and other younger mutants will also be returning.
Singer recently wrapped production on “Jack the Giant Killer.”
Vaughn is also producing “Kick-Ass,” after directing the first film. He’ll also reportedly direct an adaptation of “Secret Service,” his comic book with “Kick-Ass” co-creator Mark Millar.
“X-Men: Days of Future Past” will be released July 18, 2014.
Are you excited for Singer to direct “X-Men” again?
Great news. Can’t wait to see Fassbender and McKellan share a scene.
The film is most definitely NOT scheduled to start shooting in January. Spring at the earliest.
“begin production” is not the same as “begin filming”.
Yes!
The sad news is that ‘The Wolverine’ takes places after The Last Stand, so it’s pretty clear right now they won’t erase that crap out of continuity. I was hoping Singer would do his X3 after all :(
“…Halle Berry and Hugh Jackman) will be seen onscreen alongside their younger counterparts from “First Class.”
Um… Storm wasn’t in First Class, and Jackman actually appeared in First Class AS WOLVERINE.
Since Wolverine was born in the 1800s, I don’t think we’re likely to see his “younger counterpart.”
To clarify, it’s possible that “older” Wolverine could meet a younger version of himself in the new movie, but they wouldn’t look all that different from one another, assuming older Logan meets his 1960s counterpart.
I just meant we’re not going to be seeing Wolverine as a kid.
Well I’m satisfied…
I’m wary.
While X2 is a Mount Rushmore film, besides the awesome opening with Nightcrawler, it, like XMen, was a morose film.
Vaughn, even in the serious moments, brought a sense of WOW to the proceedings.
Vaughn had fun. Vaughn wasn’t ashamed of showing the powers on screen, as Singer so obviously was.
Vaughn wasn’t leery of the comic book roots, as Singer was. Vaughn embraced the blue and yellow.
Vaughn embraced the awesomeness of the powers.
Really remember how XMen and X2 were. They are static films. Not a lot of creativity or movement. Not a lot of amazing displays of some of the wackier mutant powers (like Angel’s fly-wings and fire-spitting in First Class).
Singer always seemed ashamed to show-off the powers of the mutants. He was reluctant to have FUN.
Those two films are mopey, black-leather clad, suckholes of charisma (outside of Hugh Jackman).
I wanted to see Storm FLY.
Now all we’ll get is more black leather and lame, static camera, and lame, static powers.
I’m am seriously NOT stoked about this.
Matt Vaughn is a dynamic filmmaker with a good feel for pacing, dialogue, and action. I just don’t feel like I can say any of those things about Bryan Singer. That’s not to say he isn’t talented, because he is. For some reason I just always feel like there’s something missing in his films. I think this is worrying for everybody who liked First Class more than X-Men and X2.