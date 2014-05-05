It’s Official: Lisa Kudrow’s ‘The Comeback’ is returning to HBO

As previously reported, Lisa Kudrow's “The Comeback” is officially returning to HBO for a second season.

“It was almost too fun play Valerie Cherish the first time around,” said series star Lisa Kudrow in a statement announcing the news. “I look forward to revisiting this resilient and ironically self-unaware character.”

Kudrow will return as former TV “It Girl” Valerie Cherish in the six-episode new season of the mockumentary series, which will pick up ten years later as Valerie continues her attempts at recapturing the spotlight while facing “a whole new series of problems when she achieves the visibility she wants.” Confirmed cast members for Season 2 include Lance Barber, Dan Bucatinsky, Robert Michael Morris, Laura Silverman and Damian Young.

“I”m so excited to be working with Valerie Cherish again,” said Michael Patrick King, who co-created the series with Kudrow. “It”s great to be able to continue her story and I”m thrilled to have 'The Comeback' come back to HBO, where it all started.”

“The Comeback” Season 1 aired in 2005 for 13 low-rated episodes, resulting in the show's cancellation. Nevertheless, the series has attained cult status in the intervening years, and Kudrow renewed her relationship with HBO recently when the network picked up her popular internet series “Web Therapy” (soon to enter its fourth season).

Will you be watching “The Comeback” Season 2? Vote in the poll below to let us know.