It’s Superman to the rescue in ‘Gravity’ mash-up

(CBR) Alfonso Cuarón”s thriller “Gravity” captivated audiences with its depiction of a disaster in space that – SPOILERS? – leaves Sandra Bullock and George Clooney stranded high above Earth. The film was widely acclaimed, winning seven Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Cinematography.

However, as this “alternate scene” shows, “Gravity” could”ve bee a lot different, not to mention about 85 minutes shorter, with the simple addition of the Man of Steel.

Krishna Bala Shenoi gets the credit for this amusing mash-up of Cuarón”s drama and “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace”, in which Christopher Reeve soars to Bullock”s rescue, either ruining or improving “Gravity”, depending on your perspective.