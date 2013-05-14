J.J. Abrams talks ‘Star Trek’ vs. ‘Star Wars’ and Jon Stewart’s ‘Rosewater’ on ‘The Daily Show’

Soon enough you’ll get to decide for yourself on “Star Trek Into Darkness.” Will you be delighted as a general moviegoer or up in arms with a large sect of Trekkies who have gotten bent out of shape? I’ll be interested to find out (and we’ll inquire on Friday), but for now, some fun with J.J. Abrams.

One guy taking the reins on both the “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” franchises remains fascinating/crazy to me. I have no real deep love for either but it’s still just…weird. Anyway, Abrams stopped by “The Daily Show” yesterday to discuss the two entities and the differences between them. Stewart is a “Trek” fan and that made for some fun conversation, but they also get into Stewart’s upcoming directorial effort.

If you weren’t aware, Stewart will be taking the summer off from “The Daily Show” to direct “Rosewater,” based on Maziar Bahari and Aimee Molloy’s 2011 book “And Then They Came For Me: A Family”s Story of Love, Captivity and Survival.” It’s the true story of a Canadian-Iranian journalist Bahari, who was accused of planning to overthrow the Iranian government and arrested for four months in 2009. Months before his capture, Bahari appeared in a “Daily Show” sketch, in which correspondent Jason Jones pretended to be a spy. Bahari’s captors even used some of the footage against him.

The film will be up for sale to international buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Market. Scott Rudin and Gigi Pritzker are producing.

Abrams praises Stewart’s script for “Rosewater” in part two of the interview below. Stewart also asks for some pointers. It’s his directorial debut after all, and hey, if you’re looking for pointers on how to succeed as a director, I guess you could do worse than to ask the guy who was handed “Star Trek” and “Star Wars,” right?