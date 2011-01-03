Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ Tenacious D plot new album for 2011

Tenacious D — the musical project from Jack Black and Kyle Gass — is plotting a new album for 2011, and it seems it will be covering everybody’s favorite topics.

“We’re gonna be talking about love, there are gonna be some songs about sex and there’s gonna be songs about food,” Black told Spinner.

He warned not to look for the set until later on this year, but at least they’ve spent some time thoughtfully gestating. “We’re in the middle of recording it. We’re about halfway through the writing process. We need another few months,” he said.

This news comes about the same time that Black has been promoting his new “Gulliver’s Travels” film — and weeks after he and “Gulliver’s” co-star and “Muppets” master Jason Segel teamed for that remake of Bing and Bowie’s “Little Drummer Boy.” He says that Segel has more “funny songs” of his own in his “arsenal.”

So with the news that the D is back in effect, could there be another movie? The band’s “Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny” and accompanying soundtrack didn’t fare so hot with the critics on either side of art, but that doesn’t mean the thought of another chance at big screen greatness hasn’t crossed Black’s mind.

“[The new album] is strictly a musical endeavor, but I would not rule out another film. Although it would probably be on the lower-budge.”

Tenacious D headlined at Bonnaroo last summer and played only a few other shows in 2010.