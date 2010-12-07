Watch: Jack Black and Jason Segel bring you holiday cheer

Jack Black and Jason Segel spread a little holiday cheer of their own with this fun cartoon of the twosome singing “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy 2010.”
The pair, who (ready for the obligatory plug?) appear together in “Gulliver”s Travels,” recreate the now legendary David Bowie/Bing Crosby 1977 television special where Bowie just happens to drop by on the Bingster and they spontaneously burst into song, their voices miraculously intertwining on the two Christmas tunes.
In the video, which debuted on collegehumor.com today, Black and Segel lovingly adhere to the premise, but also make this their own as the former stops by in search of ginger. Turn out, Black has a “ginger bushel” out back. The animation is delightfully retro ’70s. I almost expected the Jackson 5 to pop out and join them.
It turns out both Black and Segel have very pleasant voices, especially Black when he takes the lead on “Peace on Earth.”
And best of all, proceeds from sales of the video from iTunes go to Blue Star Families, a non-profit organization that deals with issues facing military families.
Below, check out Black and Segel and then scroll down to watch the bizarrely awkward Bowie/Crosby original.
A Holiday Thought…
Aren’t humans amazing? They kill wildlife – birds, deer, all kinds of cats, coyotes, beavers, groundhogs, mice and foxes by the million in order to protect their domestic animals and their feed.
Then they kill domestic animals by the billion and eat them. This in turn kills people by the million, because eating all those animals leads to degenerative – and fatal – health conditions like heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and cancer.
So then humans spend billions of dollars torturing and killing millions more animals to look for cures for these diseases.
Elsewhere, millions of other human beings are being killed by hunger and malnutrition because food they could eat is being used to fatten domestic animals.
Meanwhile, few people recognize the absurdity of humans, who kill so easily and violently, and once a year send out cards praying for “Peace on Earth.”
~Revised Preface to Old MacDonald’s Factory Farm by C. David Coates~
_____________
Anyone can break this cycle of violence! Everyone has the power to choose compassion! Please visit these websites to align your core values with life affirming choices: veganvideo.org & tryveg.com
“Any great change must expect opposition because it shakes the very foundation of privilege.”
Lucretia Coffin Mott, 1793-1880, minister, women’s rights leader, abolitionist, peace activist, humanitarian
Really nice Fella’s! Should be one of several tracks of stars singing Christmas carols album!