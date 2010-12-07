Watch: Jack Black and Jason Segel bring you holiday cheer

Jack Black and Jason Segel spread a little holiday cheer of their own with this fun cartoon of the twosome singing “Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy 2010.”

The pair, who (ready for the obligatory plug?) appear together in “Gulliver”s Travels,” recreate the now legendary David Bowie/Bing Crosby 1977 television special where Bowie just happens to drop by on the Bingster and they spontaneously burst into song, their voices miraculously intertwining on the two Christmas tunes.

In the video, which debuted on collegehumor.com today, Black and Segel lovingly adhere to the premise, but also make this their own as the former stops by in search of ginger. Turn out, Black has a “ginger bushel” out back. The animation is delightfully retro ’70s. I almost expected the Jackson 5 to pop out and join them.

It turns out both Black and Segel have very pleasant voices, especially Black when he takes the lead on “Peace on Earth.”

And best of all, proceeds from sales of the video from iTunes go to Blue Star Families, a non-profit organization that deals with issues facing military families.

Below, check out Black and Segel and then scroll down to watch the bizarrely awkward Bowie/Crosby original.