Watch: Jack Black does his best Elvis for ‘Drunk History’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you’ve never seen the web series “Drunk History,’ you oblivious goofball, it’s this great thing where comedians get shitfaced and try to recount historical tales while actors reenact them. And starting tomorrow, it’s a Comedy Central show.

In this clip from the pilot, we see Jack Black doing a pretty stellar Elvis, Bob Odenkirk as President Nixon, and Jack McBrayer as Kenneth Parcell… I mean, as President Nixon’s aide. Drunk history is definitely the best history.

(via Splitsider)