Watch: Jack Black does his best Elvis for ‘Drunk History’

07.08.13 5 years ago

If you’ve never seen the web series “Drunk History,’ you oblivious goofball, it’s this great thing where comedians get shitfaced and try to recount historical tales while actors reenact them. And starting tomorrow, it’s a Comedy Central show.

In this clip from the pilot, we see Jack Black doing a pretty stellar Elvis, Bob Odenkirk as President Nixon, and Jack McBrayer as Kenneth Parcell… I mean, as President Nixon’s aide. Drunk history is definitely the best history.

(via Splitsider)

Around The Web

TAGSbob odenkirkDRUNK HISTORYjack black

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP