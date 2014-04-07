Jack White announces new 2014 tour dates

In between hitting some of the major summer festivals, Jack White will play select cities in support of his new album, “Lazaretto,” which comes out June 10. Check out the complete dates below.
White”s first show will coincide with Record Store Day on April 19, where he”ll perform at his Nashville-based Third Man Records. The singer will record the title track from “Lazaretto,” press it into a limited edition seven-inch and sell it at the store – all in one day.
Below the dates, listen to “High Ball Stepper,” an instrumental track from the new album.
Here are Jack White”s 2014 tour dates:
04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records
05/29 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain”s Ballroom *
05/30 – Lubbock, TX @ Wild West *
05/31-06/01 – Houston, TX @ Free Press Summer Festival
06/02 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium *
06/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre *
06/05 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *
06/07 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/12-15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonaroo Music and Arts Festival
06/25-29 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/26 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
06/29 – Paris, FR @ L”Olympia
06/30 – Paris, FR @ L”Olympia
07/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Heineken Music Hall
07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open”er Festival
07/05 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
07/19 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
07/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre &
07/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom &
07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre &
07/24 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre &
07/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors &
07/28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre &
07/30 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre &
07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre &
08/01-03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music & Arts Festival
* = w/ Kelley Stoltz
& = w/ Benjamin Booker
Dafaq?! No Los Angeles date.. wahhhhh!
