Jack White announces new 2014 tour dates

In between hitting some of the major summer festivals, Jack White will play select cities in support of his new album, “Lazaretto,” which comes out June 10. Check out the complete dates below.

White”s first show will coincide with Record Store Day on April 19, where he”ll perform at his Nashville-based Third Man Records. The singer will record the title track from “Lazaretto,” press it into a limited edition seven-inch and sell it at the store – all in one day.

Below the dates, listen to “High Ball Stepper,” an instrumental track from the new album.

Here are Jack White”s 2014 tour dates:

04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

05/29 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain”s Ballroom *

05/30 – Lubbock, TX @ Wild West *

05/31-06/01 – Houston, TX @ Free Press Summer Festival

06/02 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium *

06/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre *

06/05 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

06/07 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/12-15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonaroo Music and Arts Festival

06/25-29 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/26 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

06/29 – Paris, FR @ L”Olympia

06/30 – Paris, FR @ L”Olympia

07/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Heineken Music Hall

07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open”er Festival

07/05 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

07/19 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

07/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre &

07/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom &

07/23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre &

07/24 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre &

07/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors &

07/28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre &

07/30 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre &

07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre &

08/01-03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music & Arts Festival

* = w/ Kelley Stoltz

& = w/ Benjamin Booker