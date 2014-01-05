Jack White says he’s ‘finishing’ new album this month

Jack White appears to be revving up for another album release in 2014.

The former White Stripes frontman told fans during a recent web chat that he’s currently in the final stages of another (presumably) solo LP, stating: “I’m producing two albums this month, and finishing them…one of them is mine.”

The guitarist told BBC 6 Music last February that he was working on 20 tracks for the followup to his acclaimed 2012 solo album “Blunderbuss.” That set debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was nominated for a total of three Grammys including Album of the Year.

In addition to his solo career, White is working on a new album with his blues-rock outfit The Dead Weather, which also consists of The Kills vocalist Alison Mosshart, Queens of the Stone Age/Raconteurs keyboard player Dean Fertita and Raconteurs bassist Jack Lawrence. The as-yet-untitled set will be the group’s first album since 2010’s “Sea of Cowards.”

Are you looking forward to Jack White's next solo album?


