Jack White to score ‘The Lone Ranger’ starring Johnny Depp

Following in the footsteps of rock stars including Trent Reznor, Karen O, and Nick Cave, Jack White will try his hand at film scoring with next year’s “The Lone Ranger”, Disney announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas today.

Directed by Gore Verbinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Films (also the company behind Verbinski’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” films), “The Lone Ranger” stars Armie Hammer as the title character (a.k.a. John Reid) and Johnny Depp as (an admittedly white-washed version of) Tonto, his Native American partner. The film, which is slated to hit theaters on May 13, 2013, is of course based on the fictional masked icon of Wild West lore.

Though “Ranger” will serve as the first film-scoring gig for the former White Stripes frontman, he’s not exactly new to the world of cinema, having made on-screen appearances in films including Jim Jarmusch’s “Coffee and Cigarettes”, “Cold Mountain” and “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” (in which he played Elvis Presley).

White’s debut solo album “Blunderbuss” was released today. You can read Katie Hasty’s review here.

Below you can find Disney’s official “Lone Ranger” synopsis:

“The Lone Ranger” is a thrilling adventure infused with action and humor in which the famed masked hero is brought to life through new eyes. Native American spirit warrior Tonto recounts the untold tales that transformed John Reid, a man of the law, into a legend of justice-taking the audience on a runaway train of epic surprises and humorous friction as the two unlikely heroes must learn to work together and fight against greed and corruption.

Do you think White is a good choice to compose “The Lone Ranger”? Moreover, do you like the trend of rock musicians taking on film-scoring jobs? Sound off below!

