Jack White’s new ‘Lazaretto’ rules album chart with sky-high vinyl sales

Jack White dominated the Billboard 200 album sales chart this week with his new “Lazaretto,” taking No. 1 with 138,000 copies sold. Included in that number is the vinyl sales of the set — 40,000 — which sets a new record as the largest sales week for a vinyl album since SoundScan began tracking sales in 1991.

Pearl Jam's “Vitalogy” previously held that record back in 1994, with 34,000.

“Lazaretto” outsold the first week of White's first solo album, 2012's “Blunderbuss,” by only a few copies. It also made it to No. 1.

Leading up to this triumph, White played a headlining set at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts fest this past weekend in Manchester, Tenn. You can hear the soundboard version of his entire performance here.

For the rest of the top tier of the 200, Miranda Lambert's “Platinum” moves No. 1 to No. 2 with (62,000, -65%) the soundtrack to “Frozen” falls No. 2 to No. 3 (50,000, -4%), Brantley Gilbert's “Just As I Am” No. 3 to No. 4 (40,000, -18%), the soundtrack to “The Fault in Our Stars” ascends No. 8 to No. 5 (38,000, +5%) and the “Now 50” comp sits tight at No. 6 (34,000, -17%).

Coldplay's “Ghost Stories” is down No. 5 to No. 7 (34,000, -26%), The Black Keys' “Turn Blue” rises No. 13-8 (26,000, +9%), Michael Jackson's “Xscape” is up No. 12 to No. 9 (25,000, -2%), and “Now That's What I Call Country: Volume 7” moves No. 11 to No. 10 (22,000, -26%).