Jackson family plans Michael Jackson tribute in Wales, Oct. 8

Are they trying this again? Members of the Jackson family (as in Michael Jackson) held a press conference Monday in Beverly Hills to announce a tribute concert for their fallen brother and son.

The event, dubbed “Michael Forever: The Tribute Concert,” will take place Oct 8 at the 75,000-seat Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. An organization called Global Live Events will produce the event, according to Billboard.

No artists have been announced but tickets go on sale on Aug. 4. Jackson”s siblings, Marlon, Jackie, Tito and LaToya, as well as his mother, Katherine, made the announcement.

Is any of this ringing a bell? In 2009, shortly after Jackson”s June 25 death, a group called World Media Awards announced that a giant tribute to Jackson would be held in Vienna. It then got switched to London and then it was cancelled for good after acts like Mary J. Blige and Chris Brown distanced themselves from the end. We don”t need a crystal ball to suggest this event may suffer a similar fate.

UPDATE: Following yesterday’s press conference, Jackson’s brothers Jermaine and Randy released statements saying they did not support the event because it occurs while Jackson’s doctor, Conrad Murray, will be on trial. Additionally, the executors of Jackson’s estate (which is not his family) said they have not authorized the use of The King of Pop’s name for the tribute show.