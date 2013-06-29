You are not dreaming: A ‘Jacob’s Ladder’ remake is in the works

“Jacob’s Ladder” is coming back from the dead.
A remake of the 1990 movie is being developed, although not much is known about the project.
Jeff Buhler, (“The Midnight Meat Train”) is re-writing an earlier draft by Jake Wade Wall (“When a Stranger Calls”). No director has yet been chosen.
Mickey Liddell and Jennifer Monroe are producing through their LD Entertainment, along with Michael Gaeta and Alison Rosenzweig. The latter duo are also currently at work on developing a remake of another supernatural ’80s thriller, Alan Parker’s “Angel Heart,” which starred Mickey Rourke, Lisa Bonet and Robert DeNiro.
“Ladder” was written by Bruce Joel Rubin (“Ghost”) and directed by Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction”) and centers on a Vietnam vet (Tim Robbins) who is plagued by terrifying hallucinations, and starts to question his sanity, the reality of his surroundings and even his own existence.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the story, the new film won’t be a beat-by-beat remake, with the producers instead planning to create a new, but similar, storyline and tone in a contemporary setting with all new characters.
The original is already a mind crippling, classic horror movie. Why leave it up to these thirsty filmmakers and producers to now overcook a classic that should be untouched in it’s pure glory. This will only demote the title from it’s prestige amongst the most terrifying movies ever made.
Hollywood movies these days:
1. Remakes.
2. tentpoles, franchises with pumped up overblown men central
3. More men being men with overdoses tostesteron
4. Botoxed 40 plus women who play princesses and stepmoms.
5. 20 year old girls who look like zombies, have 1 expression and are very scary thin.
How about great stories with great characters, played by great actors, peferably real women.
What they should do is Silent Hill 2 (the game), a/o combine that premise with Jacob’s Ladder somehow incorporating elements, only call it something entirely different. Jacob’s ladder was a classic that does not need to be remade, while Silent Hill 2 is a video game that has such a great premise with emotional turns and the series is largely based on the movie. However, they’ve poisoned the well of Silent Hill and this would give them the opportunity to break away from the video game format but still incorporate the emotionally rich story from SH2. A remake of Jacob’s Ladder is unnecessary though and they should not do it.
Just my opinion.
-Cheers
I half agree with you. As a huge fan of the silent hill series, the series as a whole would benefit from a Jacobs ladder-esque film, however, the games are not the problem with the series. The thing that’s ruining this awesome series IS the MOVIES.
Also, Jacobs ladder does not need, nor should it receive, a remake.
It is perfection, no remake would ever be able to match the amazingly deep and subtle story telling. And with most horror movie remakes nowadays, its probably going to be a complete insult to the original.