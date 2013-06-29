You are not dreaming: A ‘Jacob’s Ladder’ remake is in the works

“Jacob’s Ladder” is coming back from the dead.

A remake of the 1990 movie is being developed, although not much is known about the project.

Jeff Buhler, (“The Midnight Meat Train”) is re-writing an earlier draft by Jake Wade Wall (“When a Stranger Calls”). No director has yet been chosen.

Mickey Liddell and Jennifer Monroe are producing through their LD Entertainment, along with Michael Gaeta and Alison Rosenzweig. The latter duo are also currently at work on developing a remake of another supernatural ’80s thriller, Alan Parker’s “Angel Heart,” which starred Mickey Rourke, Lisa Bonet and Robert DeNiro.

“Ladder” was written by Bruce Joel Rubin (“Ghost”) and directed by Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction”) and centers on a Vietnam vet (Tim Robbins) who is plagued by terrifying hallucinations, and starts to question his sanity, the reality of his surroundings and even his own existence.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the story, the new film won’t be a beat-by-beat remake, with the producers instead planning to create a new, but similar, storyline and tone in a contemporary setting with all new characters.

Do you want to see a remake of “Jacob’s Ladder”? What about “Angel Heart”?