Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton among Georgia Critics’ 2014 winners

The Georgia Film Critics Association 2014 awards nominations were par for the course, sure-things with a sprinkle of outliers. Voting for the winners followed suit, with Jake Gyllenhaal, emerging as a likelier and likelier Oscar contender, taking Best Actor and “Snowpiercer” costar Tilda Swinton earning praise for her villainous caricature.
Though he lost out in the Best Actor category, “Selma” star David Oyelowo still managed to take home an award, picking up a win the GFCA”s Breakthrough category.
See the full list of winners below:
Best Picture
“Boyhood”
Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Best Actor
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”
Best Actress
Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”
Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Supporting Actress
Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”
Best Ensemble
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Best Original Screenplay
“Nightcrawler,” Dan Gilroy
Best Adapated Screenplay
“Gone Girl,” Gillian Flynn
Best Cinematography
“Birdman,” Emmanuel Lubezki
Best Production Design
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Adam Stockhausen, Anna Pinnock
Best Original Score
“Interstellar,” Hans Zimmer
Best Original Song
“Glory,” John Stephens, Lonnie Lynn, Che Smith
Best Foreign Film
“Ida”
Breakthrough Award
David Oyelowo (“Default,” “Interstellar,” “A Most Violent Year,” “Nightingale,” “Selma”)
Best Animated Film
“The LEGO Movie”
Best Documentary
“Life Itself”
Good taste.
Yay for Marion, amazing.