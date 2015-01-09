Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton among Georgia Critics’ 2014 winners

The Georgia Film Critics Association 2014 awards nominations were par for the course, sure-things with a sprinkle of outliers. Voting for the winners followed suit, with Jake Gyllenhaal, emerging as a likelier and likelier Oscar contender, taking Best Actor and “Snowpiercer” costar Tilda Swinton earning praise for her villainous caricature.

Though he lost out in the Best Actor category, “Selma” star David Oyelowo still managed to take home an award, picking up a win the GFCA”s Breakthrough category.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Picture

“Boyhood”

Best Director

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Best Actress

Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”

Best Ensemble

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Original Screenplay

“Nightcrawler,” Dan Gilroy

Best Adapated Screenplay

“Gone Girl,” Gillian Flynn

Best Cinematography

“Birdman,” Emmanuel Lubezki

Best Production Design

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Adam Stockhausen, Anna Pinnock

Best Original Score

“Interstellar,” Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song

“Glory,” John Stephens, Lonnie Lynn, Che Smith

Best Foreign Film

“Ida”

Breakthrough Award

David Oyelowo (“Default,” “Interstellar,” “A Most Violent Year,” “Nightingale,” “Selma”)

Best Animated Film

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Documentary

“Life Itself”