Jake Gyllenhaal, Tilda Swinton among Georgia Critics’ 2014 winners

#Jake Gyllenhaal
01.09.15 4 years ago 2 Comments

The Georgia Film Critics Association 2014 awards nominations were par for the course, sure-things with a sprinkle of outliers. Voting for the winners followed suit, with Jake Gyllenhaal, emerging as a likelier and likelier Oscar contender, taking Best Actor and “Snowpiercer” costar Tilda Swinton earning praise for her villainous caricature. 

Though he lost out in the Best Actor category, “Selma” star David Oyelowo still managed to take home an award, picking up a win the GFCA”s Breakthrough category.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Picture
“Boyhood”

Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Best Actress
Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night”

Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress
Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”

Best Ensemble
“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Original Screenplay
“Nightcrawler,” Dan Gilroy

Best Adapated Screenplay
“Gone Girl,” Gillian Flynn

Best Cinematography
“Birdman,” Emmanuel Lubezki

Best Production Design
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Adam Stockhausen, Anna Pinnock

Best Original Score
“Interstellar,” Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song
“Glory,” John Stephens, Lonnie Lynn, Che Smith

Best Foreign Film
“Ida”

Breakthrough Award
David Oyelowo (“Default,” “Interstellar,” “A Most Violent Year,” “Nightingale,” “Selma”)

Best Animated Film
“The LEGO Movie”

Best Documentary
“Life Itself”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jake Gyllenhaal
TAGSDAVID OYELOWOGeorgia Film Critics AssociationIn ContentionJake GyllenhaalnightcrawlerSELMASNOWPIERCERTILDA SWINTON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP