Jake Gyllenhaal to square off with Hugh Jackman in ‘Prisoners’

Following on the heels of his acclaimed performance in David Ayers’ “End of Watch,” Jake Gyllenhaal is preparing to suit up as an officer of the law once again.

The Academy Award-nominated actor has signed on to star opposite Hugh Jackman in “Prisoners,” a new thriller that centers on a small-town carpenter (Jackman) who butts heads with a brazen detective (Gyllenhaal) after the former decides to take his daughter’s kidnapping case into his own hands. French-Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, whose acclaimed 2010 drama “Incendies” scored an Oscar nod for Best Foreign Language Film, is on board to helm from a script by Aaron Guzikowski (“Contraband”).

Production on the film is slated to begin early next year, with distributor Warner Bros. eyeing a Fall 2013 release.

“Prisoners” marks the second collaboration between Gyllenhaal and Villeneuve; the pair previously worked together on the forthcoming thriller “An Enemy,” in which Gyllenhaal stars opposite Sarah Gadon and Melanie Laurent.

Do you think Gyllenhaal and Jackman will make for a good on-screen pairing? Sound off in the comments.