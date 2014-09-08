James Corden officially named Craig Ferguson's replacement

CBS called the future “Late Late Show” host “the ultimate multi-hyphenate – a writer, creator and performer who is loved and respected in every medium he touches, including theater, comedy, music, film and television.”

ABC renews “Bachelor in Paradise”

The newest “Bachelor” spinoff will return next summer.

Neil Patrick Harris weds

The former “How I Met Your Mother” married his longtime partner David Burtka in Italy over the weekend.

“Utopia” has a so-so premiere

About 4.6 million watched Fox”s reality experiment, which debuted head-to-head against “Sunday Night Football.”

VH1 renews “Candidly Nicole”

Nicole Richie”s reality show will be back for a 2nd season.