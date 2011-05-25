James Franco and Mila Kunis’ ‘Oz: The Great and Powerful’ sets a date

James Franco and Mila Kunis have set a date.

The duo will appear together in the Sam Raimi-directed 3D “Oz: The Great and Powerful,” which Disney has just announced will be released on March 8, 2013.

The film is still in the casting stage, but Deadline.com reports that Michelle Williams is in talks to play the good witch Glinda and Rachel Weisz is also in talks to play a third witch, Evanora.

In the prequel to the beloved 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz,” Franco will play a circus magician whose balloon crash lands in the magical land of Oz, where the locals think he’s a genuine wizard and enlist him to defeat the wicked witch that terrorizes Oz.

Kunis will play Theodora, a witch who attempts to seduce Franco, and eventually joins her two sisters on the side of evil.

The film, scripted by David Lindsay-Abaire (“Rabbit Hole”), is based on the works of author L. Frank Baum.

Franco and Kunis previously appeared together in “Date Night.” Franco, who teamed with Raimi on the three “Spider-Man” films, will soon be seen in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.” Kunis will star opposite Justin Timberlake in “Friends With Benefits,” and in “Ted,” the live-action directorial debut of “Family Guy” creator Seth McFarlane.

“Oz: The Great and Powerful” starts shooting in Raimi’s home state of Michigan in late July. Any chance of a Bruce Campbell cameo?

Joe Roth, Josh Donen and Grant Curtis are producing.