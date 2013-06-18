James Franco goes the crowdfunding route – but it’s not all about him

Upon reading the news that James Franco is the latest name talent to take the crowdfunding route on a new film project, my first reaction was, “Well, of course.” My second reaction was, “Wait, is this only the first time he’s doing this?” Franco’s extracurricular activities beyond acting — filmmaking, art, writing, what have you — are so many and varied, and executed with such can-do scrappiness, that the crowdfunding model seems like something he might have invented just to keep them all going.
Nevertheless, he’s following the likes of Zach Braff and Melissa Joan Hart into this increasingly popular trend, seeking $500,000 from the public to produce a trilogy of feature films based on his own short story collection “Palo Alto.” He’s using the website Indiegogo rather than Kickstarter, but otherwise, the drill pretty much the same: $10 gets you a PDF script when the films are released, $10,000 gets you an executive producer credit and dinner with the man himself, with various permutations in between. (Always wanted James Franco to record your voicemail greeting? Knock yourself out.)
At first glance, this could be dismissed out of hand as a vanity project: a self-styled filmmaker seeking money to bring his self-styled literature to the screen. (I’ve read “Palo Alto,” and while it’s not without its moments, it’s fair to assume no other filmmakers are clamoring to adapt it.) But this isn’t just the James Franco Experience, and there’s actually a noble element to the project — beginning with the fact that Franco won’t be directing the films at all.
Instead, he’s inviting four new filmmakers — three of them NYU grad students — to develop and direct the films. Meanwhile, profits generated from the sale of the films will be donated to The Art of Elysium, a charity fuelled by artists and performers in aid of children with serious medical conditions. Yeah, it’s still a vanity project, but one that could help some other people along the way — which you might say is something it has over Zach Braff’s controversial Kickstarter effort from earlier this year.
Franco, who has directed and producted six independent features of his own — most recently the middling William Faulkner adaptation “As I Lay Dying,” which premiered at Cannes last month — deflects the standard why-doesnt-he-stump-up-the-cash response by reminding potential supporters that he’s no stranger to self-funding: “I have put in my own money to produce my films and my student”s films. However, this time it”s different; We need more funding, I will still fund part of it but I need of your help, filming three feature films back-to-back requires more funding than I can give.”
The films, “Yosemite,” “Memoria” and “Killing Animals,” will all combine the narratives of multiple stories in Franco’s collection, all of which focus on teenage experience in suburban California. Two of the directors, Gabrielle Demeestre and Bruce Thierry Cheung, also collaborated with Franco on “Tar,” a portmanteau feature inspired by the work of poet C.K. Williams (played by guess who), that has played the Rome and SXSW fests; Mila Kunis and Jessica Chastain also feature.
Not that he’s ever been much for down time, but this has been a busy year for Franco so far: he had “Interior. Leather Bar.,” “Kink” and “Lovelace” in Sundance in January, “Maladies” in Berlin in February, “Spring Breakers” and “Oz the Great and Powerful” released in March, the aforementioned “As I Lay Dying” in Cannes, with summer comedy “This is the End” now in theaters. London, meanwhile, is currently hosting his latest art exhibition, the Hitchcock tribute “Psycho Nacirema” — a high-kitsch reconstruction of the Bates Motel strewn with dildos, bloodied rubber ducks and images of Franco in drag as Marion Crane.
I checked it out last week (the same day he presented a screening of “Psycho” at the British Film Institute) and it’s rather a lot of fun — certainly more worthwhile than the collection he presented in Berlin a couple of years ago. “As I Lay Dying,” meanwhile, showed some formal progress from his previous directorial efforts, so is Hollywood’s oddest career starting to yield some fruit outside the acting realm? And are you at all tempted to help fund his latest project?
Regardless of where the profits go or who is involved in YOUR project, if you’re someone with star power, access to investors, or has millions you shouldn’t be crowd funding.
I get that this isn’t something that would attract money, but Franco has the dough to do it his self. I know they say not to put your own money into a film, but it seems a hell of a lot more respectable then putting asking others for it, especially when you have it.
Crowd funding was for the average joes who don’t have access to big money, investors, star power, or the studio system but dream big.
Franco is putting his own money into the film, as stated in the article.
I know a lot of people feel very strongly as you do, but I think if members of the public feel like spending money on this kind of thing, more power to the system.
After all, the “average joes” you speak of are generally milking a different market to the fan crowd who donate to James Franco or Zach Braff because they get a starry-eyed kick out of it.
Hopefully the crowd part of this equation doesn’t fund these types of projects because I agree with AL.
What everyone seems to be forgetting when it comes to crowdfunding is that, for the majority of projects, investors aren’t just donating money. They are essentially paying for a product. In this case, the products listed include a PDF copy of the script, a role in the film, dinner with Franco, an executive producer credit, etc. Its funny how these little fact is almost never mentioned when people criticize crowdfunding.
To add to what Grubi said, I honestly don’t understand the criticisms with crowdfunding anyway. I think it’s just a lot of poor me’s whining and complaining. The bottom line is that no one is forcing anyone to donate, invest, or buy anything. If people aren’t interested in a project, it won’t get funded. Period. If you don’t think you’re getting your money’s worth by investing in a project, either by helping to ensure something gets made or by the parks you get from it, then don’t invest in it. Period. If other people want to invest, it’s their money– and if the interest is there to fund something, who are you to assert it shouldn’t be made based on some sense of twisted moral righteousness and personal jealousy?
The occasional celebrity doing crowdfunding just opens up the idea of it to a wider & more mainstream audience anyway, and increases the chance that those people, people who wouldn’t have known about crowdfunding in the first place, might stick around and donate to other projects. I think you’d be hard pressed to find someone who was going to give the only $50 they had to some indie film who instead gave it to Zack Braff, leaving the no-name indie guy’s project unfunded. And no studio is going to try to crowdfund something like The Avengers– a budget like that is way beyond what you could get from crowdfunding.
Certainly they’re allowed to and Franco’s case does appear less of a slap in the face than Braffs, I’m just afraid of this type of thing getting out of hand. Even if it is with the best intentions.
There are famous directors with lots of money who still shop their projects at festivals in hopes of it getting picked up. Could they fund it themselves? Sure they could, they’d probably go broke for a lifetime though. I get the arguement from one side of the coin. On the other side of the coin stars like Braff and Franco who go to crowd-funding is a great way for people like us to contribute and be a part of the magic. Plus there would be no intereference from a studio. I think it’s a fantastic idea and if people want to donate money, they can do it.
But yes, Al, these things could get out of hand down the line.
You also left out Spring Breakers.
And I don’t see how anyone can fault Franco for doing this. It’s not even his film he’s funding– it’s a bunch of no-name filmmakers. They could do a Kickstarter without him, but they probably wouldn’t generate the same headlines or potential revenue without using his name. So he’s actually using his name to help other struggling artists, and he’s already spent a lot of his time and money on them (and others) in the past. Also, the fact that Franco is still donating some of the budget, and the fact that any and all profits go to a charity make this a much different scenario that Braff’s project.
D’oh! It’s almost ten months since I saw Spring Breakers — completely slipped my mind. Thanks.
I’m not in the industry and clearly have no stake in this, but it would bug less if these films weren’t adaptations of his own stories.