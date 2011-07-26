James Franco, Mila Kunis start shooting on ‘Oz the Great and Powerful’

The Great and Powerful Oz is readying his return.

Sam Raimi’s “Oz The Great and Powerful,” starring James Franco and Mila Kunis has started principal photography in Pontiac, Michigan.

The cast also includes Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz (“The Constant Gardener”), Oscar nominee Michelle Williams (“Blue Valentine”), Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) and Joey King (“Ramona and Beezus”).



The film, inspired by the original writings of L. Frank Baum, centers on a magician named Oscar (Franco), who accidentally lands his hot-air balloon in the far-away land of oz where meets three witches, Theodora (Kunis), Evanora (Weisz) and Glinda (Williams), who are not convinced he is the great wizard everyone”s been expecting.

Joe Roth is producing, along with executive producers Grant Curtis, Philip Steuer and Palak Patel. The screenplay was written by Mitchell Kapner (“The Whole Nine Yards”) and David Lindsay-Abaire (“Rabbit Hole”).

Th film will be shot entirely at the new Raleigh Michigan Studios, once the location of General Motors” Centerpoint business campus and truck manufacturing plant.

Franco, who starred in all three “Spider-Man” films for Raimi, will soon be seen in “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.” Mila Kunis can currently be seen opposite Justin Timberlake in “Friends With Benefits.” Michelle Williams will play Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming “My Week With Marilyn.”

“Oz The Great and Powerful” will be released nationwide in 3D March 8, 2013.