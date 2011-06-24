James Spader may join regular cast of ‘The Office’

James Spader is close to signing a deal to join NBC’s “The Office,” reports EW.com.â€¨ â€¨

Spader recently guested on the season finale as one of the contenders hoping to replace Michael Scott (Steve Carell) as Dunder Mifflin Scranton boss. Now the actor may settle in higher up on the corporate ladder, replacing actress Kathy Bates as CEO of Dunder Mifflin.

Spader won three Emmys for his work on “Boston Legal.” Bates will now focus on David E. Kelley legal drama “Harry’s Law,” also on NBC. â€¨

It’s still unknown who will fill Carell’s shoes as boss of the Scranton office, although heavy-hitters Will Ferrell, Jim Carrey, Ray Romano and Ricky Gervais were among the other actors who appeared on the show as potential replacements last season. The Hollywood Reporter says that British comedian Catherine Tate, who also appeared on the finale, is being considered by the show’s producers.â€¨ â€¨

Other possibilities being thrown around are current cast members Ed Helms, Craig Robinson and Rainn Wilson, and season finale guest star Will Arnett.

Stay tuned.



Who do you think should replace Carell as Scranton boss?