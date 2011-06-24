James Spader may join regular cast of ‘The Office’

James Spader is close to signing a deal to join NBC’s “The Office,” reports EW.com.â€¨ â€¨
Spader recently guested on the season finale as one of the contenders hoping to replace Michael Scott (Steve Carell) as Dunder Mifflin Scranton boss. Now the actor may settle in higher up on the corporate ladder, replacing actress Kathy Bates as CEO of Dunder Mifflin.
Spader won three Emmys for his work on “Boston Legal.” Bates will now focus on David E. Kelley legal drama “Harry’s Law,” also on NBC. â€¨
It’s still unknown who will fill Carell’s shoes as boss of the Scranton office, although heavy-hitters Will Ferrell, Jim Carrey, Ray Romano and Ricky Gervais were among the other actors who appeared on the show as potential replacements last season. The Hollywood Reporter says that British comedian Catherine Tate, who also appeared on the finale, is being considered by the show’s producers.â€¨ â€¨
Other possibilities being thrown around are current cast members Ed Helms, Craig Robinson and Rainn Wilson, and season finale guest star Will Arnett.
Who do you think should replace Carell as Scranton boss?
Spader was the only candidate from the finale I’m interested in watching.
Agreed. Nobody else impressed me.
Really? I thought he was easily the worst part about the finale.
I like the idea of Will Arnett, but it can’t be him since he’s got a new show with Christina Applegate.
Maybe they can have one of the regulars be a temporary boss until midseason, then give it to Arnett if his new show doesn’t get renewed.
Catherine Tate was my favorite newbie. I hope she gets it, and I hope they don’t focus the whole show on the new boss, that will kill it, but if they keep it an ensemble show like they did after Steve left I think the show will last many more seasons.
I didn’t enjoy James Spader in the finale, if they pick him I would obviously still watch the show, because one person doesn’t make the show, and I’d hope he would grow on me, but my vote is for Catherine Tate.
Ed helms!!! None of the guests were right to me. Maybe will arnett. What about Timothy olyphant for a little. Or someone totally random not already shown.
Yes to Spader, a big Hell No to Tate.. She single handedly almost ruined Dr Who while she was in it…
It should be a young woman in her mid 20’s, just out of business school. Her age would have the current staff all up in arms and yet divide them along gender lines. And possibly multi-racial. What is Gugu Mbatha-Raw doing?
Will Arnett, absolutely!
It sounds like Spader would not be the manager of the Scanton branch, but would be a Sabre executive. I like the idea of Arnett and Spader doing scenes together. It would be great if that could happen.
agreed, will arnett and spader doing back in forth conversation in the conference room would be hysterical, what with arnett knowing nothing of the business itself, and spaders arrogance lol
I think Spader as CEO would be great, then they should move Jim up as office manager. Jim can’t stay in the sales job forever. I realize it is a comedy, but there has to be some sense of reality. I think Jim trying to deal with Spader as CEO while trying to keep the office in order would be great. Or maybe Pam as Manager?