Jamie Foxx running for president in new Roland Emmerich actioner

Jamie Foxx is a wanted man.

The “Django Unchained” star is being pursued by director Roland Emmerich for his next project “White House Down,” an action film set up at Sony that focuses on the efforts of a Secret Service agent (played by the previously-cast Channing Tatum) to defend the President after a paramilitary organization invades the White House and takes everyone inside hostage. According to story-breaker Variety, Foxx has also shown an interest in the film – in which he would star as the President – though no formal negotiations have yet taken place.

Written by James Vanderbilt (“The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Zodiac”), “White House Down” is slated to begin production in August.

Foxx was last seen in Seth Gordon’s “Horrible Bosses” opposite Jason Bateman, Kevin Spacey, Colin Farrell, Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis. “Django Unchained” hits theaters on December 25 (watch the film’s first trailer here).

