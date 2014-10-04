Jane Lynch’s ‘Hollywood Game Night’ renewed

Game on!

NBC's “Hollywood Game Night” has been renewed for a 10-episode third season with Emmy winner and “Glee” star Jane Lynch returning as host.

NBC's President of Alternative and Late Night Programming Paul Telegdy made the announcement earlier this week.

On “Hollywood Game Night,” notable celebrities help contestants compete in silly games for the chance to win up to $25,000.

Among the many starry guests of season 2 were Don Cheadle, Julie Bowen, Allison Janney, Martin Short, Rosie O”Donnell, Olivia Wilde, Christina Applegate, John Legend, Lauren Graham, Henry Winkler, Adam Scott, Jason Sudeikis, Martha Stewart, Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, Joe Manganiello, Rita Wilson, Cobie Smulders and Ray Romano.

“I am so excited to get back to the gaming and to more crazy antics from America”s favorite celebrated persons!,” Lynch said in a press release.

“We”re thrilled to be making more ‘Hollywood Game Night,”” added Telegdy. “Jane is an amazing host and ringmaster. Let the games begin!”

Season 3 will debut sometime in 2015.