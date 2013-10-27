Watch: Janelle Monae’s feverish rendition of ‘Dance Apocalyptic’ on ‘SNL’

Janelle Monáe certainly gave it her all on last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The singer kicked it into high gear during last night’s Edward Norton-hosted show with a feverish rendition of “Dance Apocalyptic,” the second single off her sophomore studio album “The Electric Lady.” Leaping about the stage with abandon, Monáe cuts a striking figure in a black-and-white uniform and her signature ‘do while backed by two referee-striped dancers and a particularly lively big-band ensemble. Check out the full clip below (followed by video of her “Electric Lady” performance), then let us know what you think in the comments.

