Watch: Janelle Monae’s feverish rendition of ‘Dance Apocalyptic’ on ‘SNL’

#SNL
10.27.13 5 years ago

Janelle Monáe certainly gave it her all on last night’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The singer kicked it into high gear during last night’s Edward Norton-hosted show with a feverish rendition of “Dance Apocalyptic,” the second single off her sophomore studio album “The Electric Lady.” Leaping about the stage with abandon, Monáe cuts a striking figure in a black-and-white uniform and her signature ‘do while backed by two referee-striped dancers and a particularly lively big-band ensemble. Check out the full clip below (followed by video of her “Electric Lady” performance), then let us know what you think in the comments.

You can check out Ryan McGee’s full recap from last night’s “SNL” here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSdance apocalypticJANELLE MONAEsaturday night liveSNL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP