Janet Jackson sets US tour dates based on fan votes

Last November, Janet Jackson tipped her fans that she was planning a world tour that would, in part, be routed according to her fans” wishes. The greatest hits tour will feature many of Jackson”s No. 1s compiled on her recent best-of set.

Now you can see if your city made the cut. Below are the dates for the U.S. portion of her global outing.

[More after the jump…]

“I thank my fans who have voted and helped me choose the cities we are announcing today. Each of you are so important to me,” Jackson said in a message on www.janetjackson.com. These concerts will be different from anything I have ever done. I will be as up close and personal as possible. These concerts are not about special effects. This is a love affair between me and those of you who have supported me and my work for all these years. I’ll be singing and dancing from my heart. The music will all be songs that you’ve made number ones for me. Let’s go!”

In addition, in each city Jackson will meet with what she calls “20 young leaders who are changing their communities for the better.” People can nominate young leaders via her website.

A few comments about the dates: for the most part, they are at smaller theaters, ranging from 2-5,000 seats (Radio City Music Hall and Gibson Amphitheater, and, of course, the Houston Rodeo, the exceptions). That”s a very smart move. Following one of the worst touring seasons in recent memory, Jackson”s handlers are following the first rule of tour promotion: leave them wanting more. Jackson could probably still sell out much bigger venues, but her folks are trying to create a sensation and craft her return. It would be devastating for her to play bigger venues and leave empty seats when she”s touring on an all-hits package.

Of course, the smaller theaters mean smaller stages and, therefore, the gimmicks will be limited simply because of production possibilities.

We”re eager to see how tickets are priced. If her folks are smart, the top price will be under $100. Make this a gift to her long-time fans. UPDATE: Tickets range from $65-$149 plus service charge.

One more thing: Note that the last date is at Caesars Palace. Could that show be a trial run for a residency in Vegas a la Cher or Bette Midler?

2011 Janet Jackson Tour Dates



Houston, TX March 4 Houston Rodeo

Chicago, IL March 7 & 8 The Chicago Theatre

Toronto, ON, Canada March 12 Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

Uncasville, CT, March 16 Mohegan Sun Arena

New York, NY March 18 Radio City Music Hall

Washington, DC March 22 DAR Constitution Hall

Atlantic City, NJ March 25 & 26 Borgata Spa & Resort Event Center

Atlanta, GA March 29 Fox Theatre

Saint Louis, MO March 31 Fox Theatre

Grand Prairie, TX April 2 Verizon Theatre

Denver, CO April 6 Wells Fargo Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center

Phoenix, AZ April 8 Comerica Theatre

Santa Barbara, CA April 9 Santa Barbara Bowl

Los Angeles, CA April 14 Gibson Amphitheatre

San Francisco, CA April 19 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Las Vegas, NV April 22 & 23 Caesars Palace – The Colosseum