Jay Leno returning to “The Tonight Show” as a guest

Friday won”t be Leno”s first appearance on Fallon”s “Tonight Show” – he appeared in “House of Cue Cards” in August – but it”ll mark his 1st time sitting on Fallon”s couch. Leno will be promoting his Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, which will air on PBS on Nov. 23.

Louis CK”s Twitter account suddenly disappears

The account @louisck is gone one month after the comedian ranted against ISIS.

Nick Offerman stars in a fake Home Depot ad for John Oliver

Watch “Last Week Tonight” skewer human-size robotic “shopping assistants.”

Click Read Full Post For More

FX teases “Archer” Season 6

The animated comedy will return to spying in January.

HBO orders “Bros,” a comedy about 3 black brothers searching for love in L.A.

Of the three brothers, two are straight and one is gay.

Savannah Guthrie returns to “Today”

Guthrie was welcomed back from maternity leave by a number of celebrities.

“Call the Midwife” coming to PBS for Season 5

BBC has renewed the Sam Mendes-produced series.

Read a 1994 profile of Jon Stewart: “This is the man who should have been Conan”

New York Magazine today digs up its profile of Stewart, then the host of his own MTV talk show: “Here in the '90s, when everybody except Chevy Chase has a talk show, Jon Stewart brings three all-important qualities to MTV”s entry in the chat wars: He”s funny. He”s not afraid tackle tough issues with guests like the 7-year-old Olsen twins from Full House. And he has an abundance of body hair.”