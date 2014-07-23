Jay Pharaoh’s ‘Bad Kisser’ Video is Vile and Hilarious

#SNL
07.23.14 4 years ago

Did you know making faces at bad breath is still funny? I wasn't aware. Thanks, Jay Pharaoh, for the PSA. In “Bad Kisser,” watch as the “SNL” funnyman compares bad breath to grenades and suffers trauma at the sight of a disgusting mouthguard. Let's all go brush our teeth again.

