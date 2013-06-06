Watch: Jay Pharoah’s impression of Lil Wayne is perfectly Weezy

You probably know Jay Pharoah as the resident President Obama on “SNL,” which means you’re basically getting to see the leader of the free world do a Lil Wayne impression. A really filthy, spot-on Lil Wayne impression.
The comedian was a guest on SiriusXM’s show, “Sway in the Morning,” and he treated listeners to a freestyle in the voice of Young Weezy that came complete with a verse about trying to have sex with a wasp’s nest. I wonder how much sizzurp Jay had to down in order to find his inspiration.
