Watch: Jay Pharoah’s impression of Lil Wayne is perfectly Weezy

#Lil Wayne #SNL
06.06.13 5 years ago

You probably know Jay Pharoah as the resident President Obama on “SNL,” which means you’re basically getting to see the leader of the free world do a Lil Wayne impression. A really filthy, spot-on Lil Wayne impression.

The comedian was a guest on SiriusXM’s show, “Sway in the Morning,” and he treated listeners to a freestyle in the voice of Young Weezy that came complete with a verse about trying to have sex with a wasp’s nest. I wonder how much sizzurp Jay had to down in order to find his inspiration.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne#SNL
TAGSJAY PHAROAHLil WayneSNLSway In The Morning

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP