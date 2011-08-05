Jay-Z and Kayne West reschedule Watch The Throne tour dates

After announcing their album and setting tour dates and then washing those out, Kanye West and Jay-Z have settled on a show schedule, to start a month out from what they originally planned.
The Watch the Throne Tour, dubbed for the hip-hop pair’s newly minted album, will begin now over the weekend of Halloween, kicking off on Oct. 29, and running through Dec. 18.
The duo — who, together, make The Throne — have two dates lined up at the Izod Center in New Jersey and have especially notable stop-offs in Los Angeles at the Staples Center and at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. They added additional dates to Fort Lauderdale, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and New Orleans. Their Live Nation site starts its presale today (Aug. 5), and general sale goes up on Monday (Aug. 8).
“Watch the Throne” is due in all stores on Aug. 12; West and Hov miffed some retailers by offering an exclusive early download deal to iTunes, with the album going up on Aug. 8.
Here are the Watch The Throne Tour dates:
10/29/11 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
10/30/11 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
11/1/11 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena
11/2/11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
11/3/11 Washington, DC Verizon Center
11/5/11 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center
11/6/11 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center
11/14/11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BankAtlantic Center
11/21/11 Boston, MA TD Garden
11/22/11 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
11/23/11 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
11/26/11 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills
11/27/11 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center
11/29/11 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
12/1/11 Chicago, IL United Center
12/3/11 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena
12/5/11 Houston, TX Toyota Center
12/6/11 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena
12/9/11 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/10/11 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion
12/12/11 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
12/16/11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
12/18/11 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
