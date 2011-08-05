Jay-Z and Kayne West reschedule Watch The Throne tour dates

After announcing their album and setting tour dates and then washing those out, Kanye West and Jay-Z have settled on a show schedule, to start a month out from what they originally planned.

The Watch the Throne Tour, dubbed for the hip-hop pair’s newly minted album, will begin now over the weekend of Halloween, kicking off on Oct. 29, and running through Dec. 18.

The duo — who, together, make The Throne — have two dates lined up at the Izod Center in New Jersey and have especially notable stop-offs in Los Angeles at the Staples Center and at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. They added additional dates to Fort Lauderdale, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and New Orleans. Their Live Nation site starts its presale today (Aug. 5), and general sale goes up on Monday (Aug. 8).

“Watch the Throne” is due in all stores on Aug. 12; West and Hov miffed some retailers by offering an exclusive early download deal to iTunes, with the album going up on Aug. 8.

Here are the Watch The Throne Tour dates:

10/29/11 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

10/30/11 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

11/1/11 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena

11/2/11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

11/3/11 Washington, DC Verizon Center

11/5/11 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center

11/6/11 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center

11/14/11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BankAtlantic Center

11/21/11 Boston, MA TD Garden

11/22/11 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

11/23/11 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

11/26/11 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills

11/27/11 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center

11/29/11 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

12/1/11 Chicago, IL United Center

12/3/11 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena

12/5/11 Houston, TX Toyota Center

12/6/11 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena

12/9/11 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

12/10/11 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion

12/12/11 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

12/16/11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

12/18/11 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena