Jay-Z and Will Smith teaming with DJ Calvin Harris for HBO comedy

Three musical heavy-hitters are teaming up, but you won’t catch them onstage or in the studio together.

U.K. DJ Calvin Harris — who’s worked on hits by Rihanna and Ellie Goulding — is collaborating with Will Smith and Jay Z for the comedy series “Higher,” which HBO will develop.

Along plot details are scarce, the half-hour series will take place in the world of electronic music, which is somewhat familiar to Harris.

“Trainspotting” author Irvine Welsh will write the series. He developed the idea along with Grammy winner Harris, who will exec produce, according to Deadline.

Smith will executive produce along with his Overbrook partners James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Miguel Melendez, along with Three Six Zero Group”s Mark Gillespie and Dean Wilson. Jay Z and his Marcy Media partners Jay Brown, and Tyran Smith are also serving as exec producers.

Meanwhile, Jay Z and Smith are also teaming to produce the upcoming remake of the musical “Annie,” starring Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz and “Beasts of the Southern Wild” breakout star Quvenzhané Wallis in the title role.