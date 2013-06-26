Jay-Z collaborates with Frank Ocean on ‘Oceans’; is a free concert in the works?

It would only make perfect sense that Jay-Z and Frank Ocean would unite for a song called “Oceans.” What did you expect them to call it? Z?

[More after the jump…]

Hova hasn”t released any actual, you know, music from his upcoming album, the modestly titled “Magna Carta Holy Grail,” but he has put out lyrics for three of the songs: “Oceans” with Ocean, “Holy Grail” with Justin Timberlake, and “Heaven.”

The lyrics to Oceans” cover some fairly weighty matters, including slavery, while still dropping such cultural references as artists Jean-Michel Basquiat and Shepard Fairey, as well as his own book “Decoded.”

“MCHG” comes out July 4, but if you are a Samsung phone owner, you can get it three days prior.

There”s a huge billboard in Times Square heralding the album”s arrival, plus lots of rumors that Jay-Z will perform a free show on July 8 in Times Square, atop the Ed Sullivan Theater, courtesy of the New York Post. That could also mean an appearance on “The Late Show,” since the show tapes in the Ed Sullivan Theater and has used the roof top for concerts by such artists as Paul McCartney.

Below is a video featuring Jay-Z describing the song with Pharrell and Rick Rubin actively listening and hanging on to his every word.