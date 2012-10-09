Jay-Z hits the studio with Frank Ocean and Pharrell Williams

#Frank Ocean
10.09.12 6 years ago

After triumphantly wrapping up more than a week of shows in his native Brooklyn, Jay-Z is back in the studio with frequent collaborator/Neptune Pharrell Williams and critically adored crooner Frank Ocean. 

But just what were they recording?

Pharrell teased fans with this Tweet:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js


He later added, “Can’t wait for y’all to hear what I’m working on with big bro @S_C_ and lil bro @frank_ocean.”

Just what the trio were up to in the studio remains a mystery, but it could end up on one of their respective solo albums. 

Although the three performers have worked together in different configurations, they’ve never produced a song all together. Jay-Z and Williams have collaborated on numerous hit tracks in the past, while Ocean was featured on two tracks off of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “Watch the Throne” LP last year and collaborated with Williams on “Sweet Life” earlier this year.

Jay-Z just completed an 8-night stand at the new Barclays Center. The shows will be partially represented by a new EP
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frank Ocean
TAGSfrank oceanJayZPHARRELL WILLIAMS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP