Jay-Z hits the studio with Frank Ocean and Pharrell Williams

After triumphantly wrapping up more than a week of shows in his native Brooklyn, Jay-Z is back in the studio with frequent collaborator/Neptune Pharrell Williams and critically adored crooner Frank Ocean.

But just what were they recording?

Pharrell teased fans with this Tweet:

He later added, “Can’t wait for y’all to hear what I’m working on with big bro @S_C_ and lil bro @frank_ocean.”

Just what the trio were up to in the studio remains a mystery, but it could end up on one of their respective solo albums.

Although the three performers have worked together in different configurations, they’ve never produced a song all together. Jay-Z and Williams have collaborated on numerous hit tracks in the past, while Ocean was featured on two tracks off of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “Watch the Throne” LP last year and collaborated with Williams on “Sweet Life” earlier this year.

Jay-Z just completed an 8-night stand at the new Barclays Center. The shows will be partially represented by a new EP.

