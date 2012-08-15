Jay-Z’s Made in America fest to be documented by director Ron Howard

Can’t make it to Jay-Z’s upcoming Made in America Festival in Philadelphia next month? Academy Award winning team of Ron Howard and Brian Grazer will bring it to a theater next you sometime next year.

Drake, Pearl Jam, the newly-reunited Run DMC, D’Angelo, and Jay-Z himself are the big names of the festival, which takes place over Labor Day weekend at Philly’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Grazer and Howard, the long-running team behind “Apollo 13,” “A Beautiful Mind” and “Parenthood,” are making a documentary of the star-studded bill, presumably for theatrical release.

“The festival showcases 20 pre-eminent artists that speak to the new generation,” Grazer told the NY Post. “I am producing the film with Steve Stoute and Jay. Ron is directing. It is going to be born through Jay-Z”s perspective … how he puts the event together.” It could make a nice bookend to Jay-Z’s earlier concert film extravaganza “Fade to Black.”

Grazer also noted, gushingly, “Jay stayed the king for a very long time…I can”t even begin to explain how he is capable of remaining relevant. He is a phenom, like a musical Michael Jordan.”

The festival’s diverse lineup also includes Skrillex, Miike Snow, Odd Future, Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell, Jill Scott, Passion Pit, Calvin Harris, X, The Hives, Dirty Projectors, Santigold, and more. Rick Ross, Wale and Meek Mill will also appear as Maybach Music Group.

Grazer and Howard are currently working on their next feature film, “Rush,” starring “The Avenger’s” Chris Hemsworth and Olivia Wilde (“Tron Legacy”). It hits theaters next September.