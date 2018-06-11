Marvel

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War can be found below.

The lead-up to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has, inevitably, featured stark revelations about the true origin of Jeff Goldblum’s notoriously heaving shirtless scene in the original film. Goldblum’s Doctor Ian Malcolm only appears in a clinical cameo in the new movie (arriving on June 22), but he’s giving plenty of face time to the press. During the process, Goldblum talked about his role in another juggernaut enterprise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And although Goldblum’s Grandmaster character (who was one of many glorious aspects of Thor: Ragnarok) didn’t appear in Avengers: Infinity War, the smoothly operating actor feels confident of a future return.

That’s a pretty grand statement, considering that Thanos killed half of the universe, yet a glimmer of hope can indeed be found by remembering that the Grandmaster wasn’t seen disintegrating while, say, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie chugged a beer in the background. As such, Goldblum has declared to Digital Spy that his character is not only just fine but also indestructible:

“Grandmaster is more superheroed than all of them put together. You can’t kill me, I’m like a vampire. I’m deathless and I can kill people by looking at them. Or I can resurrect them just by looking at them and thinking of them. I can do everything. Being able to do all of that, all I want to do is play games So really I’m everywhere and nowhere. I’m like Keyser Söze.”

Could this really mean that the Grandmaster is alive? “Yes, yes, yes,” Goldblum promised.

Well, the Grandmaster, as an Elder, managed to become the last member standing of his species (and stayed that way throughout Ragnarok), so perhaps he managed to survive Thanos’ genocidal rampage as well. Whether or not Marvel would actually bring Goldblum back for another film remains to be seen, so of course, it would be completely inappropriate to speculate on any scenes that may or may not include a shirt. Keep that dream alive, though, for Goldblum gamely stated, “Anything they want me to do I’d be ready and able.”

(Via Digital Spy)