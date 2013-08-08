Jeff Wadlow says idea to do an ‘X-Force’ movie was his

(CBR)

Sometimes, dreams don”t come true unless you chase them down. Such is the case with ”X-Force”, the developing Fox movie written by ”Kick-Ass 2” director Jeff Wadlow. According to the filmmaker, he wasn”t pursued by Fox to make an ”X-Force” movie; it was his idea to begin with.

“I can”t get into the specifics but I will say [“X-Force”] is similar to “Kick-Ass 2” in that it wasn”t an open assignment,” he told Bleeding Cool during a recent interview. “It wasn”t, ‘We”re going to make an X-Force movie, who”s interested? Here”s what the movie”s going to be.””

“When Mark [Millar] got the job with Fox I said, ‘The first movie you guys should make is an X-Force movie and here”s how you should do it,”” he continued. “And that got him excited, and that got the studio excited and that”s the movie I”m writing.”

Wadlow”s lips are sealed on the specifics of his pitch, so much so that he won”t even reveal the “X-Force” lineup. He said that he”s “very deep into” writing the script, and that it will fit in with the tone of Fox”s other “X-Men” movies.

“I hope it will have what fans of “X-Force” will expect,” he said. “I think it will be a little edgier, I think you”ll see some characters with different takes on what it means to be a mutant. There will be some grey areas that the movies haven”t yet explored. It won”t be as ‘overt.” This movie is more about the grey areas in between.”