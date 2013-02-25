Jennifer Lawrence once again proves why she’s freakin’ awesome

#Jennifer Lawrence
02.25.13 5 years ago 34 Comments

Not surprising to anyone who’s spent more than five minutes with her, Jennifer Lawrence’s honest and funny personality shined through as she spoke to the press backstage at the 85th Academy Awards Sunday night.  The “Silver Linings Playbook” actress handled her fall before accepting her first Oscar with self-deprecating humor and class on stage.  Lawrence continued to charm as she took some typically silly questions from the international journalists during the traditional post Q&A. In particular, her “process” of getting dressed for the show is awesome.  You can watch the best of her remarks in the embedded video below. If you’re experiencing any Oscar show hangover today, it should absolutely do the trick and perk you right back up. Enjoy.

