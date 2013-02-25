Jennifer Lawrence once again proves why she’s freakin’ awesome

Not surprising to anyone who’s spent more than five minutes with her, Jennifer Lawrence’s honest and funny personality shined through as she spoke to the press backstage at the 85th Academy Awards Sunday night. The “Silver Linings Playbook” actress handled her fall before accepting her first Oscar with self-deprecating humor and class on stage. Lawrence continued to charm as she took some typically silly questions from the international journalists during the traditional post Q&A. In particular, her “process” of getting dressed for the show is awesome. You can watch the best of her remarks in the embedded video below. If you’re experiencing any Oscar show hangover today, it should absolutely do the trick and perk you right back up. Enjoy.
Funny, down-to-earth, and not afraid to embarrass herself a little. Take note, Hathaway. Not all actresses need to fart rainbows and sunshine and dreams for a better tomorrow.
I like how she basically acknowledged what a dumb question the “process” of her getting ready was. As if she were some vapid hussy whose biggest highlight of the day was getting DRESSED. God. You don’t see them asking Quentin the same question.
If anyone wonders why Hollywood gives so few good roles in mainstream movies to women, just look at some of the comments on this page.
What is wrong with you people? She is funny and down to earth and real. Hopefully she can hang on to that. But in 10 years she’ll probably have been sucked in and conformed to the Hollywood way. Enjoy her while she still has a level head and can put two words together without a script or teleprompter and is humorous and charming without having it written down for her. You all disgust me. And if you don’t think she deserved the Oscar, you didn’t see the movie. Her performance leapt off the screen.
Oscar seasons often brings out the worst in people. All the hateful reactions towards Lawrence and Hathaway in particular embarrassing.
I find her charismatic and adorable in every way, and her performance in the movie was outstanding.
