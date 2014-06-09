UPDATED: Jennifer Lopez pulls out of World Cup performance of ‘We Are One (Ole Ola)’

UPDATED:( June 11): A day after FIFA announced Lopez's cancellation, she is back in. According to People magazine, Lopez's reps now say that Lopez will be in Brazil to perform with Pitbull and Leitte.

Jennifer Lopez will leave her song mates Pitbull and Claudia Leitte holding the ball -soccer ball, that is- in Brazil this week.

The trio was set to perform the official 2014 World Cup theme, “We Are One (Ole Ola),” together on Thursday (12) in Sao Paulo during the opening ceremonies, previous to Brazil”s first match with Croatia.

News of Lopez”s withdrawal began to spread Sunday and while some outlets blamed it on production issues (which sounds fishy given that Pitbull and Brazilian artist Leitte are still performing), in an official statement to CNN, her rep merely confirms that Lopez “will not be attending this year”s World Cup opening ceremonies,” without giving a reason for the change. Maybe she's too busy promoting her new album, “A.K.A.,” which comes out June 17.



As far back as January, Pitbull released a statement about how pleased he was to join Lopez and Leitte “at the FIFA World Cup to bring the world together.”

The trio performed the song at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in May to open the show and the song was almost universally panned for its lack of Brazilian feel and reliance on cliches. Its reception was in sharp contrast to the positive reception Shakira”s 2010 official World Cup track, “Waka Waka” received.

Pitbull has not addressed Lopez”s decision, instead on Twitter he has concentrated on his travel to Brazil, adding earlier today that he is “excited to open up the @FIFAcom World Cut 2014.”