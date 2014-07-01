Jennifer Love Hewitt joining ‘Criminal Minds’

Well, that was quick. Jennifer Love Hewitt is returning to TV.

The “Ghost Whisperer” and “Client List” vet has joined the cast of CBS' “Criminal Minds.”

She'll make her debut on the 10th season premiere on Wednesday, October 1 at 9:00 p.m.
 
Hewitt will play an undercover agent named Kate Callahan, whose expereriences as a former FBI agent make her a perfect fit for the Behavioral Analysis Unit.

“Criminal Minds” also stars Joe Mantegna, Thomas Gibson, Shemar Moore, Matthew Gray Gubler, AJ Cook and Kirsten Vangsness.
 
“We”re thrilled to introduce a new special agent by adding the very talented Jennifer Love Hewitt to our amazing cast,” said Executive Producer and Showrunner Erica Messer in a press release. “Many of us on the show have enjoyed working with her over the years and look forward to again. We have exciting storylines planned for her character and the entire BAU team as we head into our 10th season.”

Hewitt has long been a fixture on TV, starring in childhood role on “Kids Incorporated,” and rising to prominence years later on FOX's “Party of Five.” Lifetime's “The Client List,” her latest starring role, was cancelled in late 2013. She also recently appeared on several episodes of “Hot in Cleveland.”

