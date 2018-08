Here are the steps to creating the perfect horrible Arnold Schwarzenegger impression:

1) Pick a quote no one knows.

2) Make sure that quote is from “Twins.”

3) Sound like you're both hyperventilating and screaming as you impersonate Arnold.

4) Be unintelligible.

5) Try really hard to explain what you just did.

Jenny Slate, “SNL” alum and “Obvious Child” thespian, accomplished all of this on “Conan” last night. And now I'm ready to survive this life.